Canucks Prospect Patterson Having A Season To Remember In The OHL

Riley Patterson is having a season to remember in the OHL. The Vancouver Canucks prospect enters the holiday break with 41 points in 30 games, which ranks tied for eighth in the league. At this rate, Patterson is on pace to smash his career high of 62 points, which he set back in 2023-24.

Before the season started, Patterson requested a trade from the Barrie Colts. Just a few days after the request became public, the 19-year-old was dealt to the Niagara Ice Dogs in exchange for five draft picks. The deal has been beneficial for both teams as Barrie received some extra draft capital while the Ice Dogs enhanced their forward group.

Patterson has been one of Niagara's best players this season. He leads the team in goals, assists and points while only recording eight penalty minutes. Patterson has also stepped up when it comes to faceoffs, as he has won 50.4% of his 548 draws.

With Melvin Fernström already traded, Patterson is the Canucks highest pick from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He was selected 125th overall, which was the 28th selection in the fourth round. Since being drafted, Patterson has shown well at development camp and has already signed his Entry-Level Contract with Vancouver.

If Patterson can keep up his point production, he should finish the season top 10 in OHL scoring. He is showing that he can be a first-line center at the junior level, which is a good sign for his overall development. Patterson is a prospect Canucks fans should keep an eye on, as he could be playing with the Abbotsford Canucks as soon as next season.

