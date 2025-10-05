The Past 5 Years Of Canucks Pre-Season Stats

Friday, October 3 marked the end of yet another Vancouver Canucks pre-season. Unsurprisingly, Quinn Hughes finished the six-game stretch with the points lead (one goal, five assists in three games played), while Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored three goals in four games. Pre-season stats and playing time can be an indicator of which fringe players may ultimately end up making a team. With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the Canucks’ pre-season stats from the last five years.

2024–25

Team record: 3–2–1

Goals scored: 16

Goals allowed: 14

Most games played: Aatu Räty and Max Sasson (5)

Most points: Jake DeBrusk and Daniel Sprong (4)

Most goals scored: Jake DeBrusk (3)

Most assists: Kiefer Sherwood and Daniel Spring (3)

Most goaltender starts: Artūrs Šilovs

2023–24

Team record: 2–3–1

Goals scored: 11

Goals allowed: 20

Most games played: Nils Åman, Dakota Joshua, Jack Studnicka, and Pius Suter (5)

Most points: Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes (5)

Most goals scored: Quinn Hughes (3)

Most assists: Brock Boeser (5)

Most goaltender starts: Thatcher Demko

2022–23

Team record: 2–3–2

Goals scored: 16

Goals allowed: 28

Most games played: Nils Åman and Nils Höglander (6)

Most points: Conor Garland and Andrei Kuzmenko (6)

Most goals scored: Conor Garland, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Elias Pettersson (3)

Most assists: Conor Garland, Bo Horvat, Andrei Kuzmenko, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Quinn Hughes (3)

Most goaltender starts: Thatcher Demko (3)

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Player Statistics From The 2025 Pre-Season

Vancouver Canucks Assign Max Sasson To The AHL Ahead Of The Start Of The 2025-26 Regular Season

Looking Back At Canucks Opening Night Lineups: 2019–20 to 2023–24

2021–22

Team record: 2–5–0

Goals scored: 15

Goals allowed: 23

Most games played: Jack Rathbone (7)

Most points: Nic Petan and J.T. Miller (4)

Most goals scored: Nic Petan, J.T. Miller, and Tanner Pearson (2)

Most assists: Nic Petan, Matthew Highmore, Alex Chiasson, Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Elias Pettersson, and Quinn Hughes (2)

Most goaltender starts: Thatcher Demko (3)

2019–20

Team record: 4–4–0

Goals scored: 31

Goals allowed: 30

Most games played: Jay Beagle, Adam Gaudette, and Jake Virtanen (6)

Most points: Alex Edler (7)

Most goals scored: Adam Gaudette (4)

Most assists: Alex Edler (6)

Most goaltender starts: Jacob Markström (3)

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.