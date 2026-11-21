Ultimately, while the Sasson trade may seem perplexing, it should be seen as a positive move by the organization. In five seasons, Vancouver turned an undrafted prospect signed from the NCAA into a bottom-six player who netted a fourth-round pick. Yes, this trade may sting as Sasson became a fan favourite during his time with the Canucks, but in the end, these are the type of savvy moves that need to be made during a rebuild.