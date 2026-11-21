Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 1:15 AMPublished Nov 21, 2026 1:15 AM
Max Sasson was dealt to the New York Rangers on Friday.
On Friday, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they had traded center Max Sasson to the New York Rangers. In exchange for the 26-year-old, Vancouver received a fourth-round pick in 2029. Over his Canucks' career, Sasson won a Calder Cup in 2025 while recording 34 points in 119 games.
While the initial shock of seeing a Sasson trade may sting the fanbase, it is a smart move from a rebuild perspective. Vancouver was able to add draft capital in exchange for an undrafted fourth-line center. Even though the return was only a fourth-round pick, every selection matters as Ryan Johnson and his team try to navigate through a rebuild.
Maybe the most surprising part of this trade is the timing, as Sasson is not a free agent until the 2028 off-season. With multiple players set to become free agents in July, trading a player with one more year left on his contract was not on the radar. That being said, it appears that Chris Drury presented Johnson with a deal too good to turn down, which led to the trade.
While Max Sasson primarily played on the fourth line, he became a player Canucks fans truly appreciated. He worked his way up from the AHL and earned his spot in the lineup. Sasson's speed, especially, will be missed, as he was able to create breakaways for himself while also winning races to loose pucks on the forecheck.
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Ultimately, while the Sasson trade may seem perplexing, it should be seen as a positive move by the organization. In five seasons, Vancouver turned an undrafted prospect signed from the NCAA into a bottom-six player who netted a fourth-round pick. Yes, this trade may sting as Sasson became a fan favourite during his time with the Canucks, but in the end, these are the type of savvy moves that need to be made during a rebuild.
Oct 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Max Sasson (63) skates against the Calgary Flames in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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