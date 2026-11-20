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Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 9:00 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 9:00 PM
Recent discourse has sparked the debate of whether Brock Boeser could, or should, be named Vancouver's next captain. However, at their current stage, the Canucks are better off not giving any player the 'C'.
Recent discourse in Vancouver Canucks-land has sparked the age-old question of whether Vancouver should name a captain in the near-future or not. The current narrative centers around long-tenured Canuck Brock Boeser, whose team camaraderie and connection to the community has led many to view him as the favourite for the role.
This particular wave of Boeser-for-captain dialogue comes after players' comments to Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet on his leadership as part of Vancouver.
“There's no question in my mind he's the leader of this team,” defenceman Luke Schenn said to MacIntyre. “You know, he's got a good pulse on what's going on around the room, within the (team) dynamics, and he’s not afraid to speak to the coaches and management, which is what you need a guy to do at times. But he’s also a guy to hold other guys accountable in the room. And he's producing on the ice. I've definitely seen an evolution and a maturity, for sure.”
“I'd say he's the leader,” forward Max Sasson added in the same article. “Guys respect him; he's been here for so long. He just recorded his 500th point. But besides that, you know, he's the guy that if you’ve got questions, he's a very approachable guy. I know sometimes the media doesn't see how easygoing and relaxed he is, like, just a great human being. Since I've been here, the steps he's taken as a leader are huge. After a tough period or whatever, guys are kind of looking to him to say something. And obviously, what he's doing on the ice right now is special.”
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The Boeser-for-captain sentiment is understandable, especially given the forward’s commitment to the organization that drafted him 23rd-overall back in 2015. He’s now in his 10th full season with Vancouver, a stint that was prolonged after he signed a seven-year extension back in July of 2025. Throughout his tenure, he’s risen within the franchise’s various individual record ranks. He’s seen the franchise at varying degrees of contention.
That doesn’t mean he, or anyone on Vancouver, needs to be a captain at this very moment.
Early into the season, the Canucks made it clear that they’d be opting for a lead-by-committee approach. They named six alternate captains — Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Zeev Buium on the road, and Filip Hronek, Drew O’Connor, and Linus Karlsson at home. The group-leadership decision is a good one for a team in the midst of a rebuild, as it allows for leaders to emerge of their own accord.
“I think a captain kind of emerges from the group based off of a lot of those fundamental things,” Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra said of identifying a captain back in June. “Their body language. Their energy. How [do] they carry themselves in the facility? How do they show up on the ice? How do they behave in the room? How do they treat trainers and coaches and support staff? I think you’ll find that the best leaders, they may not be your best players, but they will be the guys who will set the table in terms of how you want the team to look and how you want your team to behave. All the things that you would expect a leader to be.”
By-committee allows for everyone to chip-in when leading, rather than some voices becoming more predominant than others. It gives younger players, such as a Buium or a Tom Willander, the opportunity to step into a leader’s role if that’s what they wish.
Boeser is one of a few names that have been floated as potential captains throughout the past year.
At the beginning of 2026, Hronek emerged as a name to watch regarding a potential Canucks captaincy. This belief was primarily founded in the leadership he extended towards Vancouver’s younger defencemen in the wake of the Quinn Hughes trade. At the height of this dialogue, Hronek’s steady play, strong locker-room voice, and high-volume minutes were elements that added to the discussion.
A couple of months later, it was Buium’s turn to wear the ‘potential captain’ hat. Amid a time of chaos and uncertainty, marred by loss after loss and veteran trades, Buium’s active voice and proactive nature signalled the start of a new wave of Canucks leadership. Along with fellow young defencemen Willander and Elias Pettersson, there seemed to be a new energy to Vancouver that sparked hope for the future. An eight-year extension that could keep Buium in Vancouver until 2035 only added to the Buium-for-captain idea.
Both of these players have exhibited these leadership qualities without wearing a ‘C’ on their chests.
Names have often come in and out of the ‘potential captain’ dialogue for Vancouver since they parted ways with previous captain Hughes last December. The fact that so many names have been raised within the span of a calendar year is a good sign for the team’s goal of building up a positive environment, but it doesn’t mean that the team needs a specific player to wear the ‘C’.
The letter doesn’t make the leader. That’s something Vancouver’s players agree on.
“I think the message to our entire group from our coaching staff, from all of us, is that everyone needs to be a leader at the end of the day, whether you’re having an ‘A’ or not,” Buium told DailyFaceoff Vancouver back in October.
Besides, leadership isn’t something that can be taken on-and-off like a letter on a sweater. True leaders will lead regardless of the letter on their chest.
Nov 16, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) celebrates with teammates after scoring a power play goal against the Utah Mammoth during the second period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
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