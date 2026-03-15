Tumbler Ridge, BC Named Provincial 2026 Kraft Hockeyville Winner

On March 14, 2026, the provincial and territorial Kraft Hockeyville winners for 2026 were announced. Tumbler Ridge Community Centre Arena was named BC’s winner this season and will receive $50,000 to be used towards upgrades to their arena, as well as $10,000 worth of brand-new hockey equipment contributed by NHLPA Goals & Dreams and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund.
The announcement comes a month after the horrific mass-shooting that took place at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Eight people were killed as a result, six of which were children from the ages of 11 to 13. The community was nominated for Kraft Hockeyville by Theresa Nevills, who is from Vancouver Island.
“You hear so many Canadians that really felt for Tumbler Ridge, and I thought that maybe this could be a way that everyone could help. Everyone could feel a part of Tumbler Ridge healing,” Nevills told CBC.
Other provincial and territorial winners include Taber (Alberta), Grandview (Manitoba), Sackville (New Brunswick), Stephenville (Newfoundland and Labrador), Fort Providence (Northwest Territories), Thorburn (Nova Scotia), Arviat (Nunavut), Blackstock (Ontario), Cornwall (Prince Edward Island), Scott (Québec), Blaine Lake (Saskatchewan), and Haines Junction (Yukon).
Two finalists from this group will be announced on March 21, with the grand prize ultimately being $250,000 in rink upgrades and the opportunity to host a pre-season NHL game. $100,000 will be given to the runner-up. The winner will be revealed on Hockey Night In Canada on April 4, with voting taking place from April 3 to 4.
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