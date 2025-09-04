Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Tyler Myers

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 milestones preview. In this series, we preview which players are closing in on milestones ahead of the upcoming season. In this edition, we take a look at Tyler Myers, who is closing in on 450 games played with the Canucks.

Of Myers' 1,066 games, 431 have come with Vancouver. Heading into the season, he ranks 14th all-time in games played by a defenceman, with the only active defender ahead of him being Quinn Hughes. This means that if Myers plays 69 games this season, he will become either the 10th or 11th defenceman (dependent on how many games Hughes plays) in franchise history to play 500 games.

Myers is also closing in on 150 points for his Canucks career. The 35-year-old currently sits at 130, which is tied with Brent Sopel for 20th all-time among defenders in franchise history. If Myers can match his total of 24 from last season, he will shoot past the 150 mark and tie Dave Babych for the 14th most points by a defender in Canucks history.

As for his career, Myers is coming up on some significant milestones. He needs one goal to hit 100, four assists to reach 300 and five points to record 400 in his NHL career. Based on Myers' performances during his career, he should be able to hit all these milestones before mid-November.

Just like he has in the last six seasons, Myers will play a key role for Vancouver in 2025-26. Whether at even strength or on the penalty kill, he will play big minutes for the team both in the regular season and hopefully, the playoffs. Myers is also expected to be part of the leadership group and most likely will wear a letter once again in 2025-26.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.