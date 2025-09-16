Vancouver Canucks Announce Contract Extension For Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra

Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra will be staying with the organization for the next couple of seasons. On Tuesday, GM Patrik Allvin announced that the Canucks have picked up Malhotra's option for the 2026-27 season. This will keep Malhotra in Abbotsford for the next two seasons, where he can continue to help develop Vancouver's top prospects.

In the press release, Allvin said, "Since joining our organization, Manny has done a great job teaching, communicating with, and developing our players in the American Hockey League. His work ethic, passion, and partnership with our NHL staff was a big reason why our group in Abbotsford won a Calder Cup, and why the players we called up to Vancouver during the season fit into our system so well. We are extremely happy to have Manny extend his time with the hockey club."

Malhotra had a year to remember during his first season as an AHL head coach. The Canucks set a new franchise record for wins with 44 and points 92. After a successful regular season, Malhotra led Abbotsford to their first Finals appearance, where they defeated Charlotte Checkers to win the 2025 Calder Cup.

On top of having success in the AHL, Malhotra helped prepare players for when they were called up to the NHL. This includes defenceman Elias Pettersson and Max Sasson, who each played at least 25 games in Vancouver last season. Other players that made their NHL debuts in 2024-25 after staring in the AHL include Ty Muller, Kirill Kudryavtsev, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Nikita Tolopilo.

