Vancouver Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Speaks On Trading Players With No-Movement Clauses

"It's something you consider. I've said this. Yes, are we in a rebuild? But, it's not sell off, get as young as you can, get your teeth kicked in, and think that things are just going to naturally happen. You want to insulate players with not just good players, but with great people. I've been very clear that the people that will walk into these doors are great people that have the engine, that have the professionalism and the room awareness that we're looking for. So it's not just about strip it down as fast as you can and it'll automatically grow on its own. That's not the approach here, but it's something that is in consideration of every week. Do when you're subtracting? What are you truly subtracting just besides the hockey player?"