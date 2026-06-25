Vancouver Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Speaks On Trading Players With No-Movement Clauses

Vancouver Canucks GM Ryan Johnson spoke to the media ahead of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft
Ahead of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Vancouver Canucks GM Ryan Johnson spoke to the media about a variety of topics. This included an update on potential trades involving players with no-movement clauses. Vancouver enters the 2026-27 season with seven players who have no-movement clauses, including Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek and Thatcher Demko.
"Well, I think you always have to listen, said Johnson. You're always listening right from day one. There's been a vision and talk of how we want to move forward as a group. The worst thing you can do is make knee-jerk reactions and get away from that. So that continues to be the focus every day. But you have to listen, and you have to look at every opportunity there is to be able to execute that vision. And, like I said, you've got to consider everything."
With the Canucks currently in a rebuild, much of the discussion in the market has centred on trading experienced players for future assets. This is easier said than done, as most of the experienced players on Vancouver's roster have some form of trade protection. When asked whether he has already had conversations with players about waiving no-movement clauses, Johnson made it clear that those talks will only happen if a deal is in place.
"Not at all. Not at this point. I want to be clear to anybody that if I'm going down a path, it has to be to the vision into what we've said we we want to accomplish. But by no means am I having back and forths, collecting lists, going through would you. No. I'm just doing the due diligence of speaking with 31 other teams, and if there becomes a point where we have to make a decision or speak to somebody of anybody in our group, then we approach it that way."
While some have advocated for a full teardown of the roster, it appears that is not what Johnson and his team intend to do. If a trade comes along, they will explore it, but the organization also wants to keep experienced players around to help teach the next generation. Overall, it appears Johnson is taking a careful approach, which he believes is the best option for the future.
"It's something you consider. I've said this. Yes, are we in a rebuild? But, it's not sell off, get as young as you can, get your teeth kicked in, and think that things are just going to naturally happen. You want to insulate players with not just good players, but with great people. I've been very clear that the people that will walk into these doors are great people that have the engine, that have the professionalism and the room awareness that we're looking for. So it's not just about strip it down as fast as you can and it'll automatically grow on its own. That's not the approach here, but it's something that is in consideration of every week. Do when you're subtracting? What are you truly subtracting just besides the hockey player?"
With a shallow free agency class and a rising cap, there will continue to be trade rumours regarding players on the Canucks. Trade returns appear to be at an all-time high in the NHL, as teams prepare for the 2026-27 season. The question now is: will Johnson and his team be able to capitalize, or will the no-movement clauses currently in place prevent Vancouver from cashing in on its trade assets?
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