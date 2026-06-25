Canucks Prospect Safonov Ready To 'Play Wherever It Is Best For The Team'

Ilya Safonov explains why he signed with the Vancouver Canucks
After acquiring the rights to Ilya Safonov in 2025, the Vancouver Canucks signed the Russian forward to a one-year contract this year. The 25-year-old has spent his entire career in the KHL and recorded 33 points in 68 games last season. In a recent interview with Daria Tuboltseva of R.org, Safanov detailed his plans for the 2026-27 season.
One of the most notable parts of the interview was Safonov discussing his contract. While he can return to the KHL, he plans to start the campaign in the AHL if needed. Safonov also spoke to current Edmonton Oilers forward and childhood friend Vasily Podkolzin before signing with the Canucks.
As for his position, Safonov was quoted as saying, "I will play wherever it is best for the team... If they need me on the wing, I will play on the wing." Listed at 6'4", 205 lbs, he did play center during his time in the KHL. The ability to play both on the wing and down the middle will be an advantage for Safonov, making him a versatile piece for the organization.
Safonov has also already spoken to the team about a training plan for the summer. He was quoted as saying, "We discussed the plan and put together a training program. I will prepare here and work on getting into shape until August. After that, I will fly to Canada." Safonov also added that he is currently rehabbing an injury, but did not give any specifics.
Lastly, Safonov appears dedicated to making this situation work as he was quoted as saying, "I am not going there with a guaranteed place in the lineup, and I am not arriving as a star... I will have to prove that I belong, and I am ready for that. Based on the conversations we have had, I understand that I will have an opportunity."
Safonov will be one to watch at this year's training camp. If he makes the team, he will most likely start the season in the bottom six. As reported by Tuboltseva, Safonov's NHL salary will be $950,000, while his AHL salary will be $87,500.
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