Vancouver Canucks NCAA Prospects 2026-27 Opening Weekend Recap

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Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 8:00 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 8:00 PM
Eight Canucks prospects took part in NCAA action this past weekend.
This past weekend, the puck dropped in the NCAA for the first time in 2026-27. While some games were exhibitions, eight Vancouver Canucks prospects took part in games this weekend.
Malhotra, Aaram-Olsen Make NCAA Debuts With Boston University
The headliner of this weekend was 2026 third-overall pick Caleb Malhotra, making his NCAA debut with Boston University. However, he wasn’t the only Canucks prospect suiting up for BU, as he was joined by fellow 2026 draft pick, second-round selection Niklas Aaram-Olsen and 2023 sixth-round draft pick Aiden Celebrini.
The Boston University Terriers made the trip up to Alaska to face the Alaska Nanooks in a back-to-back over the weekend. It was an uneventful debut for the Canucks prospects, as BU won 2-1 in overtime. You could sense the nerves from Malhotra as he got accustomed to the NCAA level. He finished the game with two shots on net, went 6-for-11 in the faceoff circle, and took a tripping penalty in the second period.
The second game was a whole different story, especially for Malhotra, who seemed to shake off all the nerves he had the night before. The forward played with much more confidence, especially with the puck on his stick. He made multiple zone entries and showed an extra burst compared to the night before. Malhotra was also trusted to help defend the lead with BU up by two and Alaska pulling the goalie for the extra attacker.
Malhotra chipped the puck past an Alaska defender at the BU blue line, passing it to Jack Harvey to create a 2-on-1 with an empty net. Harvey passed the puck back to Malhotra, rewarding him with his first career NCAA goal in a 4-0 BU win. Malhotra finished the game with a goal and two shots, and went 3-for-10 in the faceoff dot.
As for Celebrini and Aaram-Olsen, Celebrini picked up an assist on BU’s first goal and had three shots on net. Aaram-Olsen was the lone Canucks prospect unable to find the scoresheet, but he was tied for fourth on the team with Celebrini in shot attempts. He put himself in scoring positions all night but wasn’t able to find the back of the net.
Alcos, Lansing, & Quinnipiac Take Back-To-Back Wins
2024 sixth-round pick Parker Alcos and 2025 seventh-round pick Matthew Lansing also started their NCAA seasons for Quinnipiac University this weekend. Alcos was making his college hockey debut, while Lansing was returning for his sophomore season after recording 18 points in 40 games as a freshman.
Both players finished the weekend with a goal and an assist. The two Canucks prospects both found their names on the scoresheet in Quinnipiac's 10-2 win against the University of New Hampshire.
Lansing showed off his hands on his goal, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1, cutting in front of the net, and tucking it past the goalie’s left pad.
Alcos recorded both of his points in this game. He also started the game on the top defensive pair and picked up an assist on Quinnipiac’s third goal after a goal in transition. Then, at the 11:05 mark of the third period, he ripped a beautiful wrist shot from the right dot for his first career NCAA goal.
Lansing also registered an assist in Quinnipiac's second game of the weekend, a 6-3 win against Merrimack College.
Björck, Romani, & Davis Each Register Points In Their Weekend Games
2025 fifth-round pick Wilson Björck picked up a secondary assist in his sophomore-season debut with Colorado College, with Colorado taking a 2-0 win against the University of Massachusetts. Björck had 15 points in 31 games last season, and he looks to improve on that total after starting the season with one point in two games.
Two other Canucks prospects started their NCAA seasons with exhibition games.
2024 sixth-round pick Anthony Romani scored two goals in Michigan State’s 5-2 exhibition win against Boston College. He scored his first by jamming home a rebound after crashing the crease to open the scoring for the Spartans. He scored his second on a three-on-two, firing home a shot from just past the blue line.
2026 fifth-round pick Connor Davis had two assists in a 5-1 win for the University of North Dakota against the University of Manitoba Bisons, with both coming on goals scored by Anthony Menghini.
The first was a secondary assist on the opening goal of the game after Davis made a bank pass to Hudson Malinoski. The second came on the rush, when Davis fed Menghini in the slot and let him do the rest.
It was a great opening NCAA for Canucks prospects with Malhotra’s first goal being the highlight. With everyone starting their regular season games next week, it should be an exciting season for the Canucks NCAA prospects.
Mar 29, 2025; Toledo, OH, USA; Boston University defenseman Aiden Celebrini (22) skates with the puck in the second period against the Cornell at Huntington Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
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