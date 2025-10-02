Vancouver Canucks Place Kravtsov On Waivers

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Vitali Kravtsov on waivers. Vancouver also sent Joseph LaBate down to the AHL after he cleared waivers on Monday. If cleared, Kravtsov will most likely be assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks in order to join their ongoing training camp.

Kravtsov returned to the Canucks organization this off-season after two years in the KHL. During his time away, the 25-year-old recorded 92 points in 121 games while playing for Traktor Chelyabinsk. This pre-season, Kravtsov played two games but failed to register a point.

As for LaBate, he was noticeable throughout the pre-season. In four games, he recorded one assist while dropping the gloves twice. Like Kravtsov, this is LaBate's second time with the organization, as he was drafted by Vancouver 101st overall in 2011.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 8

3 Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks’ 8–1 Pre-Season Win Against The Calgary Flames

Canucks Light Up The Saddledome With An 8–1 Pre-Season Win Against The Calgary Flames

The Canucks have one more pre-season game, which should feature a lineup similar to their opening night roster. Vancouver will be battling the Edmonton Oilers, who beat the Canucks 4-3 earlier this pre-season. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm on October 3 at Rogers Arena.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.