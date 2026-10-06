Why The Canucks Should Claim Either Pachal Or Robertson Off The Waiver Wire

Claiming Pachal would add some extra toughness to the roster, as he does have 406 career hits. It would also let the Canucks send Victor Mancini down to the Abbotsford Canucks, since the NHL squad would have an extra experienced defender they wouldn't need to worry about losing development time by serving as a healthy scratch. Finally, acquiring Pachal would be a homecoming of sorts for the player, as he spent his first two seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals.