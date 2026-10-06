Why The Canucks Should Claim Either Pachal Or Robertson Off The Waiver Wire

Vancouver Canucks
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Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 6, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks still have top priority on the waiver wire.
Three intriguing players hit the NHL waiver wire on Monday. While most of social media focused on forward Connor Zary, the two defensemen available make the most sense when it comes to the Vancouver Canucks. Those defenders are 27-year-old Brayden Pachal and 25-year-old Matthew Robertson.
Starting with Pachal, he was placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames. Listed at 6'2", 202 lbs, the right-shot defenceman has played 177 games split between the Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights. Over his career, Pachal has recorded 28 points along with 194 penalty minutes.
Claiming Pachal would add some extra toughness to the roster, as he does have 406 career hits. It would also let the Canucks send Victor Mancini down to the Abbotsford Canucks, since the NHL squad would have an extra experienced defender they wouldn't need to worry about losing development time by serving as a healthy scratch. Finally, acquiring Pachal would be a homecoming of sorts for the player, as he spent his first two seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals.
As for Robertson, he has spent his entire career with the New York Rangers. Listed at 6'4, 218 lbs, the left-shot defender has recorded 18 points in 74 career games. Robertson is also known as a physical defenceman, recording 107 hits in 72 games last season.
There are advantages to picking Robertson over Pachal. The biggest is that he is younger and has a higher pedigree as a second-round pick from 2019. Robertson has also been tested as a top-four defender at the NHL level, as he averaged 17:24 of ice time per night in 2025-26.
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Matthew Robertson (29) skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Ultimately, Ryan Johnson should consider claiming either Pachal or Robertson. Both would provide the team with additional depth on the blue line, which is something every team in the league needs. Even if they serve as a seventh or eighth defenseman, either would be a smart claim by Vancouver, which will remain at the top of the waiver wire until the end of the month.
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