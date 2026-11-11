Anthony Romani Has The Chance To Become The Canucks' Next Late Round Draft Steal

"That was kind of one of my key focuses in the summer was to get more powerful and kind of more explosive on the ice. In the gym, making sure I'm really focused on those things. I think Will Morlock and Dan Noble, both my trainers, did a really good job setting me up with good exercises and good systems, to make sure that I'm doing that. I think last year as well, just even throughout the year, we were constantly working on my speed. I think it's just kind of carried over into this year. And then on the ice, I think just making sure that I'm doing three hard strides in and out of drills. I also before practice I do some speed drills with some more skill coaches, I think that's kind of been a key part for feeling faster on the ice."