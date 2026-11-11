17 Current And Former Canucks Who Have Been Inducted Into The Hockey Hall-Of-Fame

Pavel Bure (2012): Made a big impression in his first game with the Canucks and went on to become one of the franchise’s most exciting players to watch. Awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy in his rookie season (1991–92) with 34 goals and 26 assists in 65 games played. Amassed 254 goals and 224 assists in 428 games as a Canuck, ranking in the club’s top-five in goals all-time. Had his jersey retired by the team back in 2013 and remains one of the most notable players in franchise history.