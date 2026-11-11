Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 11, 2026 12:00 PM
17 current and former members of the Canucks organization, ranging from players to builders, have been inducted into the HHOF since the team’s inaugural season back in 1970.
The Vancouver Canucks organization is well-represented in the Hockey Hall-of-Fame. 17 current and former members of the organization, ranging from players to builders, have been inducted into the HHOF since the team’s inaugural season back in 1970. Brian Burke is the most recent former Canuck inducted into the HHOF, having been honoured this past weekend in Toronto.
Here are 17 current and former Canucks who have been inducted into the Hockey Hall-of-Fame.
10 Current And Former Canucks Inducted As Players
Cam Neely (2005): Drafted ninth-overall in the 1983 NHL Draft by Vancouver but only played in three seasons with the Canucks before being traded to the Boston Bruins. Established himself as one of the league’s best power forwards with the Bruins, putting together back-to-back 90+ point seasons in 1989–90 and 1990–91.
Mark Messier (2007): Best known for his time with the Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers, the latter of which saw him win a Stanley Cup against Vancouver in 1994. Posted 694 goals (9th in NHL history) and 1193 assists (3rd in NHL history) throughout all 1756 games played (3rd in NHL history) through his NHL career. Played for Vancouver from 1997–98 to 1999–2000.
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Igor Larionov (2008): An 11th-round pick by Vancouver in the 1985 NHL Draft who was finally permitted to play in the NHL four years after being drafted. Spent the first three seasons of his NHL career with the Canucks starting at the age of 28, putting up 51 goals and 92 assists in 210 games. Spent the bulk of his career with the Detroit Red Wings, but also skated for the San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, and New Jersey Devils.
Cammi Granato (2010): Inducted for her time as a player, during which she won Olympic Gold (1997–98) and Silver (2001–02) for Team USA. Also won nine medals — one Gold, eight Silver — at the IIHF World Championship. Was the all-time leading scorer in women’s international hockey at the time of her induction (54 goals, 42 assists in 54 games). Joined the Canucks as an Assistant General Manager in 2021–22 and now serves as a Senior Advisor.
Pavel Bure (2012): Made a big impression in his first game with the Canucks and went on to become one of the franchise’s most exciting players to watch. Awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy in his rookie season (1991–92) with 34 goals and 26 assists in 65 games played. Amassed 254 goals and 224 assists in 428 games as a Canuck, ranking in the club’s top-five in goals all-time. Had his jersey retired by the team back in 2013 and remains one of the most notable players in franchise history.
Mats Sundin (2012): Spent four years with the Québec Nordiques (1990–01 to 1993–94) and 13 with the Toronto Maple Leafs (1994–95 to 2007–08) before heading to Vancouver for one season. Scored nine goals and 19 assists in 41 games as a member of the Canucks, with this being his final season before NHL retirement. Now a Senior Advisor for the Maple Leafs.
Daniel Sedin (2022): Vancouver’s current leader in goals (393) and power-play goals (138) scored all-time in 1306 career games played. Awarded the Ted Lindsay Award (2010–11), Art Ross Trophy (2010–11), and King Clancy Trophy (2017–18). Currently one of two Presidents of Hockey Operations for the Canucks.
Henrik Sedin (2022): Vancouver’s current leader in assists (830), points (1070), power-play assists (308), power-play points (369), and games played (1330). Served as the Canucks’ captain for a total of eight seasons. Awarded the Hart Memorial Trophy (2009–10), Art Ross Trophy (2009–10), and King Clancy Trophy (2015–16, 2017–18). Currently one of two Presidents of Hockey Operations for the Canucks.
Roberto Luongo (2022): Spent eight seasons with the Canucks (2006–07 to 2013–14) and two as captain. Holds the franchise’s record for wins (252) and shutouts (38), as well as the second-best GAA (2.36) and SV% (.919%). Has the fourth-most wins (489) and third-most games played (1044) in NHL history. Won the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside Cory Schneider in 2010–11.
Alexander Mogilny (2025): Split his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres (1989–90 to 1994–95), Canucks (1995–96 to 1999–2000), Devils (1999–00 to 2000–01, 2005–06), and Maple Leafs (2001–02 to 2003–04). Put up 139 goals and 169 assists in 312 games with Vancouver.
Dec 14, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Robert Luongo and Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin are shown on the overhead screen during an on ice presentation prior to a game against the Florida Panthers the Vancouver Canucks celebrate and honour the career of the former Vancouver goalie. During the ceremony Luongo was inducted into the Vancouver Canucks Ring of Honour at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports.
Six Former Canucks Inducted As Builders
Jake Milford (1984): Spent nine seasons as an NHL General Manager, four of which were with the Los Angeles Kings (1973–74 to 1976–77) and five of which were with the Canucks (1977–78 to 1981–82). Helped Vancouver to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance as GM. Also served as Vancouver’s Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations from 1982–83 to 1983–84.
Norman ‘Bud’ Poile (1990): Served as the Philadelphia Flyers’ General Manager from 1967–68 to 1969–70 before becoming the first GM in Canucks history in 1970. Spent three years as Vancouver’s GM. Also took roles with the Edmonton Flyers (1952–53 to 1961–62) and San Francisco Seals (1962–63 to 1965–66) of the WHL-Sr.
Roger Neilson (2002): Helped coach Vancouver to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1982, a playoff run that saw the birth of his infamous ‘Towel Power’ moment. Served as the Canucks’ Head Coach from 1981–82 to 1983–84. Also served as a Head Coach for the Maple Leafs (1977–78 to 1978–79), Sabres (1980–81), Kings (1983–84), Chicago Blackhawks (1985–86), Rangers (1989–90 to 1992–93), Panthers (1993–94 to 1994–95), and Flyers (1997–98 to 1999–2000).
Pat Quinn (2016): One of the winningest Canucks Head Coaches in franchise history with 141 victories as a bench boss (4th-most in club history). Was a member of the organization as a player (1970–71 to 1971–72), General Manager (1987–88 to 1997–98), President (1987–88 to 1997–98), and Head Coach (1990–91 to 1993–94, 1995–96). Also previously a franchise owner of the Vancouver Giants (WHL).
Jim Rutherford (2019): Vancouver’s President of Hockey Operations from 2021–22 to 2025–26. Transitioned to Senior Advisor for the Canucks at the end of the 2025–26 season. Served in various executive roles for the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes organization from 1994–95 to 2014–15. Also spent nearly six seasons with the Pittsbrugh Penguins as GM.
Brian Burke (2026): Known for his bold moves as a GM, including making draft-day moves to select both Daniel and Henrik Sedin during the 1999 NHL Draft. Served as both Director of Hockey Operations (1987–88 to 1991–92) and GM (1999–2000 to 2003–04) for the Canucks during two separate stints. Also formerly the GM of the Whalers, Anaheim Ducks, Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and Penguins.
One Former Canucks Head Coach Inducted As A Referee
Bill McCreary (2014): Inducted into the HHOF as a referee but played in the NHL with the Rangers, Red Wings, Montréal Canadiens, and St. Louis Blues. Served as Vancouver’s Head Coach for 41 games in 1974, during which the team posted a record of 9–25–7.
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