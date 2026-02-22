Athletes From Vancouver And BC Who Won Medals For Canada At The 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially concluded with Canada winning a total of five gold, seven silver, and nine bronze medals. While the only member of the Vancouver Canucks to win a medal was Kevin Lankinen, a grand total of seven athletes who are from BC won medals, ranging from all three of bronze, silver, and gold. Here are the seven 2026 Winter Olympic medallists from BC.
Brown, 39, is the oldest 2026 Winter Olympic medallist from BC. As Team Homan’s alternate through both this year’s Olympics as well as at various World Curling Championships and Pan Continental Curling Championships, Brown and the team beat the U.S. in their final game of the competition to win bronze. While she currently resides in Edmonton, Brown grew up in Smithers.
Gardiner, who is from Surrey and plays for the PWHL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes, competed in her first Olympic games as a member of Team Canada this year. She was one of five members of the Goldeneyes to compete for Canada, and one of two women’s hockey Olympians from BC, the other being Nina Jobst-Smith of Germany. Gardiner didn’t see much ice time during her tournament, averaging around 7:24 minutes per game, but scored a goal in her seven games played.
The North Vancouver local made his Olympic debut this year and stunned many by taking the tournament’s scoring lead with five goals in six games. At only 19 years old, Celebrini played a big role in Canada’s tournament, skating on a line with Connor McDavid and registering a grand total of 10 points. While this may have been Celebrini’s first Olympics, based on what he showed this year, it certainly won’t be his last.
Also from North Vancouver, Reinhart’s role with Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics soon became that of their 13th forward, though he did spend time on their first-unit power play. He scored his first Olympic goal in Canada’s 3–2 semi-final win against Finland and finished the tournament with two points in six games. Reinhart was also part of Canada’s championship-winning 4 Nations Faceoff team the year prior.
Like Reinhart, Theodore also scored in Canada’s semi-final win, finding the back of the net to tie the game at two goals apiece. The defenceman, who is from Aldergrove, played in primarily third-pairing minutes throughout the tournament with an average of 13:17 per game. He also posted two points in his team’s six games.
Having spent a good chunk of the tournament alongside Colorado Avalanche defensive partner Cale Makar, Toews had the third-highest average minutes played per game of all Team Canada skaters (19:57), behind only Makar (22:30) and Connor McDavid (20:14). Hailing from Abbotsford, Toews finished the competition with a goal and two assists for his team.
Tardi made his Olympic debut this year as an alternate for Team Canada, slotting into the team’s 8–2 win against Czechia earlier this week. The curler hails from Richmond, BC, but now lives in Alberta. A gold-medallist at the Youth Olympic Games (2016), the World Junior Curling Championships (2018, 2019), and Pan Continental Curling Championships (2025), Tardi now adds Olympic gold to his cabinet with the win from Team Jacobs on Saturday.
