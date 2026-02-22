Athletes From Vancouver And BC Who Won Medals For Canada At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Gardiner, who is from Surrey and plays for the PWHL’s Vancouver Goldeneyes, competed in her first Olympic games as a member of Team Canada this year. She was one of five members of the Goldeneyes to compete for Canada, and one of two women’s hockey Olympians from BC, the other being Nina Jobst-Smith of Germany. Gardiner didn’t see much ice time during her tournament, averaging around 7:24 minutes per game, but scored a goal in her seven games played.