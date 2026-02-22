Former Vancouver Canucks Who Have Won Gold At The Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics have come to a close, with Team USA defeating Team Canada in the men's Gold Medal Game. With the win, Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller join an exclusive list of former Vancouver Canucks to win Gold at the Winter Olympics. Here is a look at the other 21 players who have played for the Canucks and won Gold at the Winter Olympics.
Four Canucks alumni have picked up Gold while playing for Team Canada. Ed Jovanovski and Michael Peca picked up in 2002, while Dan Hamhuis had his golden moment in 2014. As for the fourth member, that would be Roberto Luongo, who backstopped Canada to a Gold in 2010 before serving as the backup in 2014.
Sweden leads the way when it comes to Canucks alumni, as seven have picked up Gold Medals during their careers. 2006 was where the majority of players won, as Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Mats Sundin, Samuel Påhlsson, Mattias Öhlund and Mikael Samuelsson picked up Olympic Gold. The final member of the group is former defenceman Leif Rohlin, who won his Gold during the 1994 Olympics.
Five Canucks alumni members have helped Rusian win Gold at the Winter Olympics. Vladimir Krutov and Igor Larionov picked up Golds in both 1984 and 1988, while Alexander Mogilny and Anatoli Semyonov were both part of the 1988 team. As for Sergei Shirokov, he is the most recent winner, as he picked up his Gold in 2018.
Moving over to Czechia, four former Canucks were part of their historic victory in 1998. The four players were Josef Beránek, Jiri Slegr, Martin Ručinský and Frantisek Kucera. 1998 was a special tournament overall as it was the first year that NHLers were allowed to compete for their country.
The final player on this list is Markus Granlund, who won Gold with Finland. Granlund picked up his Gold in 2022, when Finland won in Beijing. In the tournament, Granlund recorded one points and 25 penalty minutes over the six games.
