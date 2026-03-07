Canucks Next Move Should Be Re-Signing Teddy Blueger

One of the more surprising moments from the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline was that the Vancouver Canucks did not trade Teddy Blueger. Leading up to the deadline, reports indicated that there was interest in the 31-year-old center, but at the end of the day, he was not moved. With the trade deadline now complete and Blueger still on the roster, the Canucks should shift their focus to ensure he stays with the organization past this season.