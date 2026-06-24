Canucks Goaltender Thatcher Demko Provides Positive Update On Injury Status

Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko has returned to the ice.
The goaltender, who had his 2025–26 season shortened to only 20 total games due to injuries, provided a positive update on his recovery process earlier today. In a photo shared to his Instagram stories, Demko revealed that he has gotten back onto the ice for the first time.
During his end-of-season media availability in April, Demko noted that he would be staying in Vancouver during the summer to help train for the upcoming season. After departing from a January 10 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Demko underwent a hip procedure that swiftly ended his 2025–26 season.
At the end of the year, the Canucks goaltender explained that he believes this most recent procedure will put an end to the injury issues he has been having.
“I think that this last operation that I had is going to be the answer for all that. So it’s kind of like that one last time going through all this, hopefully,” he said at the time. “Obviously it’s a game, and you don’t know what the future holds as far as injuries. Anyone can get hurt any night, but just some of the nagging stuff I had, hopefully kind of dissipates. We’ve addressed the larger picture. That’s kind of where my mind frame is at right now.”
Demko’s injury history has been well-documented throughout the past few seasons. He missed two separate blocks of time in 2025–26, taking a maintenance weekend at the start of November before missing the following month of play. He missed three different stretches during the 2024–25 season, including the first three months of the season, while also losing out on a month of regular-season play in 2023–24 as well as all but one playoff game that year. He has played in a total of 43 games throughout the past two seasons.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.