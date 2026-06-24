Canucks Goaltender Thatcher Demko Provides Positive Update On Injury Status

“I think that this last operation that I had is going to be the answer for all that. So it’s kind of like that one last time going through all this, hopefully,” he said at the time. “Obviously it’s a game, and you don’t know what the future holds as far as injuries. Anyone can get hurt any night, but just some of the nagging stuff I had, hopefully kind of dissipates. We’ve addressed the larger picture. That’s kind of where my mind frame is at right now.”