Kiefer Sherwood’s Next Move: What A New Contract Could Look Like For The Vancouver Canucks' Current Goals Leader

Kiefer Sherwood has become one of the NHL’s most compelling middle-six forwards by combining relentless physicality, infectious energy, strong leadership, and significant offensive contributions. As the 2025-26 season begins to unfold, all eyes are on Sherwood to see how these defining breakout years will affect his next contract.

The Columbus native's journey to the NHL was anything but conventional. Standing six feet tall and weighing 194 pounds, Sherwood went undrafted but didn't let that stop him. He carved a path for himself with Miami University (Ohio), where he spent three years developing his game.

Sherwood signed his first NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks on March 20th, 2018. He made his NHL debut later that year, but after his entry-level deal, the Ducks opted not to extend a qualifying offer. As Sherwood navigated free agency, he landed a one-year two-way contract with the Colorado Avalanche for the 2020-21 season and re-signed him for a second year. Once that deal ended, he joined the Nashville Predators on a one-year deal in 2022. Finally, on July 1, 2024, Sherwood signed a two-year, $3.0 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks (AAV $1.5 million), where he resides today.

The 2024-25 season was a defining year for Sherwood; known for his high-energy and physical style, he set a new NHL single-season record for hits with 384 over the course of the year. This cemented his role on the team as a key contributor whenever on the ice.

Sherwood also contributed significantly offensively, posting 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points over 78 games. He led all Canucks forwards in even-strength points and recorded six game-winning goals. By the season’s end, he was the third-most-played forward on Vancouver’s penalty kill, reflecting his trusted two-way play.

Entering the 2025-26 season, Sherwood switched representation to Richard Evans and Judd Moldaver of Wasserman Hockey, signalling intent to maximize his next contract. Early stats reinforce this value:

Games Played: 13

Goals: 9

Assists: 0

Points: 9

Hits: 58

Time on Ice per Game: 17:37

Power Play Time: 1:43

Shots on Goal: 245

Shooting Percentage: 36.0

However, his stats aren’t the only aspect contributing to his merit. At the beginning of the 2025-26 season, we saw Sherwood step up into a leadership role, taking the Canucks’ first-round pick Braeden Cootes under his wing. “Kiefer Sherwood was awesome to me,” Cootes said. “First day of training camp, he felt like my teammate. He was so easy to talk to. He was on my line, too, so that obviously made it easier to get to know him right away.” It is evident that Sherwood is highly regarded in the roster and continues to show his ability to produce both on the ice and in the locker room, serving as a key leader for his teammates.

Kiefer Sherwood’s game is defined by several key components. His physicality stands out as most defining, as he is elite in delivering hits and forechecking effectively. He brings tremendous energy and grit, consistently competing hard in all zones and providing effort shifts that can change the momentum of a game. Additionally, Sherwood’s trust in the penalty kill while still being able to contribute offensively is a major asset. His durability allows him to maintain a physically demanding style, making him a consistent and reliable presence on the ice.

As Sherwood approaches UFA status in 2026, his next contract remains a significant topic of discussion in the marketplace. First and foremost, Sherwood will be turning 31, meaning any deal must balance term with potential age curve. Sustainability is another concern, given the physical toll of maintaining elite hit totals season after season. While Sherwood has demonstrated offensive capability, he is not currently a top-line scorer, which naturally influences his contract value. Consequently, market dynamics will also be important as teams seeking high-energy, physical forwards who can also kill penalties are likely to be most interested in signing him.

After analyzing Sherwood’s breakout 2024-25 season, his early 2025-26 performance, and comparing him to similar players like Miles Wood, Garnet Hathaway, and Blake Coleman, a realistic projection for his next NHL contract emerges as a three-year deal at $3.75-4 million AAV. This reflects his solid offensive production combined with his physical impact. If Sherwood continues his current scoring pace and maintains elite hit totals, an upside scenario could see him signing a four-year deal at $4.2-4.5 million AAV. Conversely, if production dips, a conservative two-year deal in the $3.5-3.7 million range is plausible. A weighted projection suggests a three-year contract totalling $12-12.4 million, with an average annual value of approximately $4 million, likely structured with a base salary, minor signing bonuses, and possibly a no-trade clause.

Now lies the critical question: should the Vancouver Canucks keep Chief Kief? Given his unique skill set, it would likely be in the Vancouver Canuck’s best interest to prioritize re-signing him. Sherwood not only contributes significantly in high-impact roles but also brings a level of grit, consistency, and mentorship that is difficult to manufacture or replace. Trading him could provide short-term assets, but it would mean losing a proven two-way forward who drives possession in bursts, sustains momentum through physical play, and strengthens team culture. Allowing him to walk into free agency would risk another team acquiring a player who has the ability to immediately contribute at a modest cost relative to his projected value. Therefore, locking Sherwood into a fair, mid-term deal would likely offer the Canucks the optimal balance of on-ice performance, locker room leadership, and organizational continuity.

Ultimately, Kiefer Sherwood represents more than a forward who can hit and score; he embodies the type of player who elevates both his teammates and the team’s identity. With his combination of physical dominance, emerging offensive contributions, and leadership presence, Sherwood has proven he is a core piece for any competitive roster. As the 2025-26 season continues and the Canucks prepare for his upcoming UFA status, it is clear that retaining Sherwood would not only reward a player who has delivered consistently on and off the ice but also ensure Vancouver maintains a competitive, resilient, and hard-to-play against team. For fans, teammates, and management alike, Chief Kief remains an integral figure whose impact extends far beyond the scoresheet.

