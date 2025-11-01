Every Goal Canucks Forward Brock Boeser Scored In October 2025

The month of October has officially ended, which means it’s time to count up another October’s worth of Vancouver Cancuks forward Brock Boeser’s stats. This month, Boeser scored four goals, two assists, and a shootout winner in 10 games played, bringing his career total to 28 in the month of October. Here’s a look at each of his four goals from October 2025.

October 9 vs. Calgary Flames

Boeser’s first goal of the season came off a nice setup from Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk. Entering the zone, Pettersson left it for Boeser to grab, with Boeser sending a seeing-eye shot past Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf. This was Vancouver’s fifth and final goal of the night.

October 11 @ Edmonton Oilers

It didn’t take long for Boeser to score his next goal of October, as he scored his second goal of the season the game after against the Edmonton Oilers — a team he has found lots of success against. This was Boeser’s 18th career goal against the Oilers, but not the last he scored against them this month.

October 16 @ Dallas Stars

Five days after his second goal of the month, Boeser nabbed his third against the Dallas Stars. This was also his first power play goal of the 2025–26 season, which he scored off a shot from Quinn Hughes. Boeser’s goal tied the game at that point, though the Canucks ultimately ended up winning the game 5–3.

October 17 @ Chicago Blackhawks

While this particular goal doesn’t count towards his stats for the month, Boeser did find the back of the net against Chicago on the second half of Vancouver’s road back-to-back. He scored the lone goal in the shootout for both the Canucks and the Blackhawks, helping win the game for Vancouver.

October 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers

An impressive hustling effort from Evander Kane helped Boeser score his fourth goal of October 2025. Boeser, who was trailing Kane in pursuit of a puck in Edmonton’s zone, grabbed onto Kane’s pass and sent it past Calvin Pickard on his backhand. This goal broke the 0–0 score in this game and helped the Canucks eventually take the win 4–3 in overtime.

