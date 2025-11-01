Why November 2025 Could Be A Big Month For Canucks Jake DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk is off to a slow start this year. In 12 games, the Vancouver Canucks forward has two goals and just four points. Ultimately, this is not surprising as DeBrusk has been a notorious slow starter in his career.

Of DeBrusk's 559 career games, 78 have come in October. In those games, he has scored 13 goals and 31 points, which equals a points-per-game average of 0.40. Of the eight months DeBrusk has played regular-season games, October features the lowest points-per-game average by far, as he is at or above 0.50 in six of the other seven months.

The good news for the Canucks is that DeBrusk loves playing in November. For some reason, once the calendar flips, the 29-year-old is able to take his game to another level. In fact, Vancouver witnessed this first-hand last season as DeBrusk could not stop scoring back in November 2024.

Overall, DeBrusk has played 83 games in November. He has 30 goals, which is tied for his personal best in any month, while his 54 points rank second. As for last season, seven of his 28 goals came in November, including his first with the organization.

Simply put, the Canucks are going to need DeBrusk to have a strong November once again. Vancouver has a busy month ahead, with 14 games scheduled in 30 days. If DeBrusk can continue his trend of lighting the lamp in November, it should help put the Canucks in a good position heading into December.

The next stop during Vancouver’s three-game road trip is Minnesota on Saturday, where they’ll take on the Minnesota Wild. This is the first of three matchups between the Canucks and the Wild during the 2025–26 regular season, with the next one scheduled for December at Rogers Arena. Puck drop for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

