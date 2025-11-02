Canucks Thatcher Demko Is Playing His Way Onto Team USA's 2026 Olympic Roster

Heading into the 2025-26 season, one of the big talking points league-wide has been the 2026 Winter Olympics. For the first time since 2014, NHL players will be at the event, which has sparked considerable debate about who should be on the roster. With countries set to announce their rosters in less than two months, a player to keep an eye on is Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko, who has arguably played his way onto Team USA's roster.

While Demko wasn't one of the four goaltenders invited to Team USA's Summer Orientation Camp, he is reportedly on Team USA's preliminary roster. Teams are allowed to bring 25 players with them, which usually includes three goaltenders. Rosters are scheduled to be announced on January 1, with men's hockey set to begin on February 11 in Milan, Italy.

Before discussing Demko's case, it is important to outline who he is competing with for a spot on the roster. Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman arguably have a leg up as they were part of Team USA's 4 Nations Face-Off roster, while Joey Daccord played for the Americans at the 2025 World Championships. Other names who could be considered are Dustin Wolf, who was the runner-up for the Calder last season and Spencer Knight, who has won Gold Medals for Team USA at multiple levels.

While there is plenty of competition, few American goaltenders have outplayed Demko early this season. Through eight games, the 29-year-old has a save percentage of .917, and according to Natural Stat Trick, he ranks fourth in the entire league with a Goals Saved Above Average of 5.05 at even strength. Below is a look at where Demko ranks among American goaltenders (who have played at least five games) as of November 2, 2025.

Save Percentage: .917 (2nd)

Goals Against Average: 2.41 (2nd)

Total Goals Against: 19 (2nd)

Percentage Of Quality Stars (Games With SV% over .900): 75.0 (1st)

Even-Strength Save Percentage: .931 (2nd)

Penalty Kill Save Percentage: .865 (4th)

One Day Rest Save Percentage: .950 (1st)

On top of being one of the top goaltenders in the NHL, Demko has also been successful with Team USA on the international stage. He went 2-0-0 at the 2019 World Championship and played for the Americans at the World Juniors, U18s and U17s. Unfortunately, Demko has yet to win a Gold Medal, but has picked up two Silvers during international play.

The big question with Demko at the moment is his injury history. While there have been no reported issues this season, travelling to Italy and adding more games onto what is already a condensed schedule may not be ideal for a goaltender who has only played 31 games since the start of the 2024-25 campaign. That being said, this may be Demko's last opportunity at the Olympics, as he will be 35 during the 2030 Winter Olympics.

While the decision won't be made for a few months, Demko's early-season play should make him a frontrunner for a spot on the team. He has not only been one of the best American goaltenders, but also one of the best goaltenders period during the first month of the NHL season. If Demko can keep up the strong performances, he could be on his way to Milan next February.

