Meet The Vancouver Canucks 2025 Prospects Showcase Invitees

Vancouver Canucks hockey is back, sort of. This week, the Canucks will be taking on the Seattle Kraken in the 2025 Prospects Showcase. The event will take place in Everett and Seattle, with games scheduled for September 13 and 14.

Among the 23 prospects on Vancouver's roster are five invitees. These are players who are currently not part of the organization but could be either drafted or signed by the Canucks in the future. Here is a look at the five invitees on Vancouver's roster.

Aaron Obobaifo, Left Wing

Aaron Obobaifo has played the last two seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. A prospect who was projected to be drafted in June, the 18-year-old suffered multiple injuries last season, limiting him to just 13 games. Despite the low number of games, Obobaifo still put up decent numbers, scoring six goals and recording 10 points.

This season, Obobaifo will be heavily scouted for the 2026 NHL Draft. He is listed at 5'10", 183 lbs, and was a first-round pick by the Giants in 2022. With his injury problems behind him, Obobaifo has the potential to be a point-per-game player in the WHL.

Jakob Oreskovic, Left Wing

Jakob Oreskovic also plays his WHL hockey in Vancouver. The Langley-born winger played 52 games last season, scoring seven goals and recording 21 points. Oreskovic also dressed for the Giants in all their playoff games last year, recording one assist in five games.

Oreskovic grew up a Canucks fan and is ready to impress at the Prospects Showcase. The 18-year-old is listed at 6'0", 174 lbs and was also a first-round pick by the Giants in 2022. Oreskovic has played in BC his entire hockey life, as he was a member of Delta Hockey Academy before joining the WHL.

Nick Poisson, Center

The oldest invitee this year is Nick Poisson. The 24-year-old is from Vancouver and spent the last five seasons in the NCAA. Before his time with Providence College, Poisson spent two years in the BCHL playing for the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Poisson recently wrapped up a successful career with Providence College. In 170 games, he scored 42 goals while recording 109 points. As for last season, Poisson recorded 16 points in 37 games while serving as team captain.

Zack Sandhu, Defence

Zach Sandhu is one of two OHL invitees this year. The 19-year-old defenceman plays for the Oshawa Generals and was invited to Canucks Development Camp earlier this year. Sandhu is closing in on 200 games for his WHL career and has already been on two long playoff runs with the Generals.

Sandhu has seen steady development progression since joining the OHL. Listed at 6'2", 202 lbs, he had his best year to date in 2024-25, recording 24 points in 64 games. As mentioned, Sandhu has plenty of playoff experience as Oshawa has been to the OHL Final in each of the past two seasons.

Xander Velliaris, Defence

Xander Velliaris is the other prospect Vancouver invited from the OHL. The 18-year-old spent last season with the Saginaw Spirit and the Kingston Frontenacs, recording nine points in 52 games. Velliaris also played in every game for the Spirit during the 2025 playoffs but failed to register a point.

Velliaris was part of a blockbuster trade last season, in which he and eight draft picks were traded from Kingston to Saginaw. Listed at 6'3", 205 lbs, he was a third-round pick by the Frontenacs in 2023. If Velliaris can continue his current development path, he should hear his name called at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

