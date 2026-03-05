Next in Line: Three Abbotsford Canucks Players Poised for NHL Minutes

Beyond those three, Abbotsford continues to showcase several players quietly strengthening the organization’s depth chart. Forward Ty Mueller has brought energy and versatility to the lineup. Danila Klimovich, meanwhile, remains one of the more intriguing offensive projects in the system, possessing the kind of raw skill that could eventually translate into scoring depth if his development continues in the right direction. None of them may be immediate call-ups, but their progress reinforces the idea that Vancouver’s future pipeline extends well beyond a single wave of prospects.