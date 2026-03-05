Canucks Forward Marco Rossi On Looking Ahead, For Both Club And Country

The Canucks are facing their worst possible season record in the thirty years since the NHL moved to an 82-game schedule. Barring seasons shortened by lockouts or the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canucks’ worst year was the 1998-99 season, where the team had a 23-47-12 record, culminating in 58 points on the year and eventual draft shenanigans that got the Sedin twins. The Canucks are at 18-36-7 through 61 games, and are the only team yet to reach the 50 point mark on the season. The lowest win total the Canucks have had in a full season was 20, which happened in the 1971-72 and 1977-78 seasons.