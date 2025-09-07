Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Jake DeBrusk

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 milestones preview. In this series, we preview which players are closing in on milestones ahead of the upcoming season. In this edition, we will look at Jake DeBrusk, who is on pace to play his 500th career game this year.

As mentioned, DeBrusk is closing in on 500 games for his NHL career. He is currently at 457, meaning he needs to play at least 43 games to hit the milestone. Considering that DeBrusk has played at least 80 games in each of the last two seasons, he should play his 500th game in 2025-26.

Moving over to assists, DeBrusk is just two away from 150 in his career. This milestone should be no problem, as he has recorded at least 20 assists in each of his last three seasons. In fact, if DeBrusk repeats his stat line from the start of last year, he could hit the milestone before the first week of the season is complete.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: Vibes, Räty & More

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Los Angeles Kings

Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Evander Kane

DeBrusk is also closing in on 350 points in the NHL. He currently sits at 314, which is 36 away from the milestone. Once DeBrusk hits the 300 mark, he will join Connor McDavid, Brock Boeser and Mathew Barzal as players from the 2015 draft class to achieve the milestone.

Lastly, DeBrusk should hit the 50 power play goal milestone this year. In 2024-25, he finished with 14, which put him at 44 for his career. Considering that DeBrusk will get plenty of power play time this year, he should be able to record the six power play goals needed to hit 50 for his career.

DeBrusk is going to be a key part of the Canucks offence in 2025-26. He will most likely start on a line with Elias Pettersson while also seeing time on the first power play unit. If he can set a new career high and record 30+ goals, it will go a long way in helping Vancouver qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.