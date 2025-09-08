Predicting The Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Opening Night Defensive Pairings

The Vancouver Canucks are a month away from the start of the 2025-26 regular season. After missing the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, expectations are high heading into the year. While defensive pairings constantly change throughout a season, here is a prediction of how the Canucks could line up on opening night.

Quinn Hughes- Tyler Myers

Quinn Hughes and Tyler Myers were an impressive pairing last season. The duo played 400:55 at even strength together with Vancouver outscoring their opponents 25-12. The Canucks also held a 195-142 shots advantage and won the scoring chances battle, 184-150.

Having Hughes and Myers together also helps balance out Vancouver's top four. Instead of having Hughes and Filip Hronek play close to 20 minutes at even-strength per night, splitting the two up could mean each pair is closer to 17 minutes a night. While this ice time decrease may not seem like a lot, it could make a significant difference at the end of the season, as both Hughes and Hronek are projected to play at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Marcus Pettersson- Filip Hronek

While they still need to work on some on-ice chemistry, Marcus Pettersson and Hronek have play styles that match very well. Hronek can jump into the rush more often while Pettersson can stay back and be the safety in case a puck is turned over. Pettersson is also an accurate passer meaning that he can set up Hronek for one-timers when the opportunity presents itself.

As mentioned, Pettersson and Hronek are still a work in progress as a pair. Last season, they played 152:27 together at even strength, with the Canucks losing the scoring chances battle 83-87. That being said, Vancouver did hold an xGF% of 51.17% when the duo was on the ice, showing that they can be productive together at both ends of the ice.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Jake DeBrusk

The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: Vibes, Räty & More

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Los Angeles Kings

Elias Pettersson- Derek Forbort

Based on the current roster, the third pair will most likely be Elias Pettersson and Derek Forbort. While both are left-shot defenceman, Forbort played on the right-side when the duo was partnered together last season. Even though they played less than 100 minutes together, Pettersson and Forbort showed great chemistry and that they can be an effective bottom pair in the NHL.

As for the analytics, Pettersson and Forbort played 87:25 together at even-strength during the 2024-25 season. Most of those minutes were in the defensive zone, which is why the duo was outshot 21-35. The most important stat, however, is that the Canucks only allowed three goals with this duo on the ice, showing that they can protect their own net when partnered together.

Fans will get their first look at potential defensive pairing when training camp opens on September 18 in Penticton. With roster spots open for the taking, this year's camp should feature plenty of competition, with players looking to stand out from the crowd. As for the home opener, that is scheduled for October 9 when Vancouver kicks off their season against the Calgary Flames.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.