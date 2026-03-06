The Canucks Trading Garland & Myers Is A Step In The Right Direction

For the first time in recent memory, the Vancouver Canucks have made it clear that they are in a rebuild. Overall, there has been some doubts within the fan base, as while the organization has said they are entering a rebuild, the only signifcant move Vancouver had made in January and February was trading Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks. Flash forward to March and the Canucks are finally showing that they are serious about the rebuild.
In the week leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, Vancouver made two signifcant trades that involved experienced players with term. The Canucks traded defenceman Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars on March 4 and followed that up by sending forward Conor Garland to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both trades involed acquiring draft picks, with two seconds, a third and a fourth round pick heading back to Vancouver.
While both trades should be seen as a win from a rebuild perspective, they also need to signify the start of something much bigger. The Canucks, at least for now, look determined to do this rebuild correcelty, otherwise they would not have made these signifcant trades. Ultimately, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin can not take their foot off the gas as they next seven months will be cruical for Vancouver's future success.
The next step for the Canucks is doing everything they can to move the three unrestricted free agents before the deadline passes at noon PT. As a reminder, these players are Evander Kane, Teddy Blueger and David Kämpf. Even if the pick coming back is lower than originally desired, Vancouver needs to stock pile as much draft capital as possibe.
After these three are dealt, the priority needs to switch to players with term. While having experienced players around is important, no oneshould be off limits for the right price. These deals may also take some time which is why the timeline for moving players with term should be before July 1.
While it may sound obvious, rebuilding this team is not going to be easy, but needs to be done correctly. It is also going to take signifcant time to not only move off some of these long-term contracts, but build up a prospect pool that can lead the charge into the future. Based on the moves made this week, Rutherford and Allvin are off to a good start but need to stay on the path and not look for shortcuts that could derail the rebuild.
