The Canucks Trading Garland & Myers Is A Step In The Right Direction

While it may sound obvious, rebuilding this team is not going to be easy, but needs to be done correctly. It is also going to take signifcant time to not only move off some of these long-term contracts, but build up a prospect pool that can lead the charge into the future. Based on the moves made this week, Rutherford and Allvin are off to a good start but need to stay on the path and not look for shortcuts that could derail the rebuild.