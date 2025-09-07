The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: Vibes, Räty & More

Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag. In this series, we answer your questions about what is going on with the Canucks. Today, we answer questions about vibes heading into the season, Aatu Räty and more.

What Kind Of Vibes Are You Getting From The Canucks Heading Into Training Camp And Preseason?

Based on interviews from the off-season, this group feels very determined to right the ship from last year. There are also a lot of positive vibes coming from the core players that the organization is bringing back a similar team. As for outside the organization, there is some angst among the fan base, as there are many questions heading into the season.

One thing to note when talking about vibes is the positive attitude of Adam Foote. Players have spoken about how excited they are to have him as a head coach, while Foote and his staff have said all the right things up to this point. Ultimately, there will be a lot of pressure on Foote this year as Vancouver can not afford to miss the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What Is The Best-Case Scenario This Season for Räty?

Heading into the season, it appears that Aatu Räty will be the Canucks third-line center. The 22-year-old looks ready to make the jump full-time to the NHL and is projected to be a key piece of Vancouver's bottom-six. As for potential point totals, Räty should be in the 25-point range if he stays healthy and plays close to 82 games.

As for the best-case scenario, that would be Räty proves he can excel as a third-line center while also contributing on the penalty kill. One way the Finnish center can do this is by becoming a faceoff specialist who takes the opening defensive zone draws while shorthanded. Once Räty establishes himself as a full-time NHLer, then the conversation about him becoming a second-line center can begin.

Willander Makes The Team Right Off The Bat?

The hype around defenceman Tom Willander is justified as he has the potential to be a top-four defender in the NHL. That being said, the Canucks do have a solid defensive group, meaning that the 20-year-old most likely will start the year in the AHL. Starting Willander with the Abbotsford Canucks is not a bad move, as it allows the young defenceman to adjust to the pro game before jumping full-time to the NHL.

While Willander will most likely start in the AHL, it is very possible he doesn't end the season there. If he can be a standout at training camp and have a strong start to the season, a call-up could be coming sooner rather than later. Injuries at the NHL level will also be a big factor in how many games Willander plays for Vancouver, as he could be the first defender called up this year.

Is Victor Mancini/Kirill Kudryavtsev The Best 7/8 Defense In The NHL?

How the Canucks utilize both Victor Mancini and Kirill Kudryavtsev this year will be fascinating. Like Willander, both could be AHL-bound to start the season due to Vancouver's depth on the blueline. It is also possible that Mancini and Kudryavtsev are partnered together in the AHL, which would allow them to show that they can be an efficient duo at the pro level.

As for the question, while Mancini and Kudryavtsev are high-end prospects, there are other teams with more depth on the blue line. If both play NHL games and are strong during their call-ups, that answer can change, but as of right now, they are not the best 7/8 in the league. Ultimately, though, fans should be excited for Mancini and Kudryavtsev as both could have long careers in the NHL.

Once Chytil Gets Hurt, Do You Trust Räty, Blueger And Sasson As Your 2,3,4 Centres?

Filip Chytil staying healthy is one of the big question marks heading into the season. His injury history is well-documented and includes a concussion that kept him out for the final few weeks of the 2024-25 season. That being said, Chytil looks good to go for the season and ready to fill the vacant second-line center spot.

If Chytil gets hurt, the biggest question is whether Räty can fill in as a second-line center. Teddy Blueger should be able to slide into the third-line center spot, while the fourth-line center can be filled by Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson, Nils Åman or Ty Mueller. In the end, it all depends on how Räty is playing, as if he is not ready for the promotion, the Canucks may need to make a move to improve their center depth.

Do You Feel This Season Is A Disaster Waiting To Happen As I Do? I've Got Third-Degree LaForge Vibes.

Before talking about this year, it's good to remind people how bad Vancouver was under Bill LaForge. He only last 20 games in 1985, posting a record of 4-14-2. So no, I do not believe this year's Canucks will be as bad to start the year as the LaForge year.

There are so many questions heading into the season, but it is hard to image that 2025-26 will go off the rails like last year. The players themselves seem motivated to have a strong season while the organization itself understands how important this year is. Based on the roster and overall positive vibe heading into the season, I do not believe it is a disaster waiting to happen.

