Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Los Angeles Kings

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the San Jose Sharks. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Los Angeles Kings.
Team Stats:
Record: 48–25–9
Points: 105
Standings placement: 2nd in Pacific Division
PP%: 17.9% (27th)
PK%: 81.4% (8th)
Goals:
Kevin Fiala / Adrian Kempe (35)
Warren Foegele (24)
Quinton Byfield (23)
Anže Kopitar (21)
Alex Laferriere (19)
Assists:
Anže Kopitar (46)
Adrian Kempe (38)
Phillip Danault (35)
Quinton Byfield (31)
Brandt Clarke (28)
Points:
Adrian Kempe (73)
Anže Kopitar (67)
Kevin Fiala (60)
Quinton Byfield (54)
Warren Foegele (46)
Goaltenders:
Dary Kuemper
Record: 31–11–7
GAA: 2.02
SV%: .922
SO: 5
Points: 1A
Erik Portillo
Record: 1–0–0
GAA: 1.02
SV%: .966
SO: N/A
Points: N/A
Phoenix Copley
Record: 0–0–0
GAA: 4.37
SV%: .833
SO: N/A
Points: N/A
After suffering their fourth-straight first-round Stanley Cup Playoff exit at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Kings stuck to the main pieces of their roster when approaching free agency. They extended former Canuck Andrei Kuzmenko by signing him to a one-year deal. In free agency, they added Joel Armia, Cody Ceci, Brian Dumoulin, and former adversary Corey Perry. While they did bring in more names than just these four, L.A. also parted ways with Vladislav Gavrikov, Jordan Spence, Tanner Jeannot, and David Rittich.
The Kings haven’t changed a whole lot compared to their roster from 2024–25, which could be good or bad depending on how it’s approached. It’s good in the sense that they were able to best five other division rivals during the 2024–25 regular season, though they experienced some pretty slow skids towards the back half of the year that nearly gave other teams a chance at the postseason. However, this lack of change is also bad in the sense that the teams considered above them — Edmonton and the Vegas Golden Knights — both improved their rosters by adding more offensive firepower.
Of the three top teams in the Pacific Division from last year, the Kings are definitely the team that Vancouver is most likely to surpass in the standings in 2025–26. While they have put up consistently solid seasons for the past four years, they also didn’t add much this off-season when many of their surrounding opponents did. Vancouver faces off against the Kings four times this season, with every match between the two being surrounded by games against other division rivals. These stretches of inter-divisional play against L.A. and the other teams will be very impactful on which teams make the playoffs in the Pacific Division.
Game 1: November 29, 7:00 pm PT @ Crypto.com Arena
Game 2: March 26, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena
Game 3: April 9, 7:30 pm PT @ Crypto.com Arena
Game 4: April 14, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena
This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.