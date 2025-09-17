Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Questions: Which Prospects Have The Most To Gain With A Strong Performance?

Hockey is officially back as the Vancouver Canucks are about to begin their 2025 Training Camp. This year's training camp will take place in Penticton from September 18-21. Overall, there are many questions heading into training camp, including which prospects have the most to gain with a strong performance.

Before diving into this question, we must establish who counts as a prospect. For this article, a prospect is a player under the age of 22 who spent the majority of last season in a junior league. This means that players like Kirill Kudryavtsev, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, defenceman Elias Pettersson and Ty Young do not count for this exercise.

Defenceman Tom Willander

All eyes will be on Tom Willander when training camp opens on September 18. After wrapping up a successful NCAA career, the 2023 first-round pick has signed with the organization and will be in contention for an NHL roster spot. Even if Willander starts the season in the AHL, it is more likely than not that he gets a call up at some point during the season.

The big question surrounding Willander is how he will look when going against NHL players. He has developed into a can't-miss prospect, but doesn't yet have experience playing pro players on a consistent basis. If Willander steps up and demonstrates that he can win battles while developing chemistry with other members of the Canucks top six, it will go a long way in showing that he is ready to skip the AHL and head straight to the NHL.

Left Winger Vilmer Alriksson

Vilmer Alriksson was one of Vancouver's best players at the 2025 Prospects Showcase against the Seattle Kraken. The 2024 fourth-rounder showcased his physicality while also proving that he has a speed element to his game. A prospect who is already signed by the Canucks, Alriksson could be a difference maker in the AHL throughout the year.

While Alriksson isn't quite ready for the NHL, he could be in consideration for a call-up during the season. One way to at least plant the seed of interest in the organization is by having a strong training camp and pre-season in front of Vancouver's coaching staff. If the 6'6" 234 lbs forward can stand out like he did during the 2024 pre-season and build momentum heading into the year, it might not be long before Alriksson makes his NHL debut.

Defenceman Sawyer Mynio

Another AHL rookie to keep an eye on this season is Sawyer Mynio. The 2023 third-rounder recently wrapped up his junior career in the WHL and is projected to be a key part of the Abbotsford Canucks blue line in 2025-26. A mobile defenceman who can win puck battles consistently, Mynio is an intriguing prospect with a bright future.

As for this year's training camp, it will be interesting to see who the coaching staff partners Mynio with. At the 2025 Prospects Showcase, he was paired with Kudryavtsev on the team's second pairing. If he is once again paired with the 21-year-old, it could be an indicator that Manny Malhotra and his staff have big plans for Mynio this year.

Center Riley Patterson

As for a prospect to watch who will be headed back to junior, that is Riley Patterson. The 19-year-old was a standout at the 2025 Prospects Showcase, scoring one goal and recording two primary assists over the two games. Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, Patterson will be joining the Niagara Ice Dogs in the OHL this year after being traded from the Barrie Colts.

There will be some pressure on Patterson to perform this season, as Niagara gave up six draft picks to acquire him. The Ice Dogs are also projected to have a strong season, with one of the reasons being their acquisition of Patterson. Ultimately, a strong training camp will go a long way in ensuring that Patterson can build some momentum before heading back to the OHL.

