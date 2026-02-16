Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics: Preliminary Round Recap

The preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics is in the books. Of the seven Vancouver Canucks selected to represent their countries, six saw game action during the first week of the men's tournament. Here is a recap of how each Canucks player performed during the preliminary round.
Elias Pettersson was noticeable in two of Sweden's three games. He scored twice against Slovakia and had an impressive performance against Italy. After three games, Pettersson finished with two goals, four shots, 44.4% in the faceoff dot while averaging 11:34 per game.
Filip Hroenk stepped up in a big way for Czechia during the preliminary round. In three games, he recorded three assists and four shots on goal. Hronek also averaged 22:27 per game, which was one of the highest time on ice averages in the preliminary round.
Just like he has at times for Vancouver, David Kämpf served as Czechia's second-line center during the preliminary round. In three games, he recorded two assists and two shots on net. Kämpf also won 55.1% of his faceoffs while averaging 15:21 per game.
Kevin Lankinen did not see any action in the preliminary round, which was surprising. Instead, Finland turned to Juuse Saros, who played in all three games. Finland finished the preliminary round with a 2-0-1-0 record and finished second in Group B.
Teddy Blueger had a quiet preliminary round for Latvia. He did not record a point and only had one shot on goal. As for faceoffs, Blueger won 40.7% of them while averaging 10:41 per game.
Anri Ravinskis was barely used by Latvia in the preliminary round. Even though he only averaged 2:31 per game, he still registered two shots on goal over the three games. Ravinskis was a last-minute addition for Latvia, as Eriks Mateiko was ruled out before the tournament started.
Lukas Reichel found the back of the net once for Germany. He scored against Latvia while finishing the preliminary round with four shots. Reichel averaged 10:30 of ice time and spent the first three games of the tournament in Germany's bottom six.
February 17, 2026:
Germany vs France- 3:10 am PT
Czechia vs Denmark- 7:40 am PT
Sweden vs Latvia- 12:10 pm PT
February 18, 2026:
Finland- 9:10 am PT
