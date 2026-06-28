Vancouver Canucks Top 10 Prospects: Post-2026 NHL Entry Draft Edition

A look at the Vancouver Canucks' top 10 prospects following the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
The Vancouver Canucks are starting to build a strong prospect pool. Whether through the draft, trade or free agency, there are quite a few prospects who could make an impact at the NHL level sooner rather than later. Here is a look at the top ten prospects in Vancouver's system following the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
*Note: To qualify for this list, players must be 23 or under and have played fewer than 25 combined NHL regular-season and playoff games. Players are ranked based on age, position, potential, and overall performance during the 2025-26 season.
Honourable Mention: Ty Mueller- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL
C, 5'11", 185 lbs- 105th Overall in 2023
Ty Mueller continues to develop into a late-round steal for the Canucks. The 23-year-old recorded 37 points in 61 games last season with the Abbotsford Canucks while also scoring his first career NHL goal. Mueller will most likely start next season in the AHL, but could be one of the first players called up if injuries or trades occur during the year.
10. Riley Patterson- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL
C, 6'0", 192 lbs- 125th Overall in 2024
Riley Patterson had a strong final campaign in the OHL. The 20-year-old led the Niagara IceDogs with 84 points in 60 games before producing eight points in five playoff games. After his OHL season concluded, Patterson joined Abbotsford, where he scored his first career AHL goal and recorded two points in four games.
9. Sawyer Mynio- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL
LD, 6'1", 173 lbs- 89th Overall in 2023
One player who really stepped up for the AHL Canucks in 2025-26 was Sawyer Mynio. The 21-year-old took full advantage of his opportunities and produced 21 points in 58 games. Mynio is projected to be a top-four defender for Abbotsford in 2026-27 and should see time on both the penalty kill and power play.
8. Ty Young- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL
G, 6'3", 181 lbs- 144th Overall in 2022
For the second straight season, Ty Young split the campaign between the AHL and ECHL. He finished with a record of 6-10-1 for the AHL Canucks, while posting a record of 7-5-1 with the Kalamazoo Wings. Based on Vancouver's current goaltending situation, Young should get more opportunities with Abbotsford this year.
7. Alexei Medvedev- London Knights, OHL
G, 6'2", 178 lbs- 47th Overall in 2025
The 2025-26 campaign was not kind to Alexei Medvedev. He posted a 16-15-3 record, but lost his starting job before the start of the playoffs. Medvedev is scheduled to return to the OHL next year and should be in store for a bounce-back season in 2026-27.
6. Niklas Aaram-Olsen- Boston University, NCAA
LW, 6'1", 183 lbs- 41st Overall in 2026
Niklas Aaram-Olsen is coming off an impressive season in the J20 Nationell over in Sweden. The 18-year-old scored 20 goals while recording 40 points in 29 games for Örebro HK's U20 program. On top of heading to the NCAA, Aaram-Olsen is projected to be named to Norway's 2027 Division IA World Juniors team.
5. Kirill Kudryavtsev- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL
LD, 5'11", 200 lbs- 208th Overall in 2022
Kirill Kudryavtsev continues to demonstrate why he is the steal of the 2022 draft. The 22-year-old was able to produce 20 points despite being limited to 44 games due to injury. Just like the last two years, Kudryavtsev will most likely receive a call-up to the NHL next season.
4. Brooks Rogowski- Oshawa Generals, OHL
C, 6'7", 235 lbs- 33rd Overall in 2026
The Canucks picked up one of the tallest and biggest prospects in the 2026 draft with Brooks Rogowski. The 18-year-old had a solid rookie season in the OHL, producing 42 points in 46 games. If Rogowski can have a strong start to his campaign, he could be in the conversation for Team USA at the 2027 World Juniors.
3. Adam Novotný- Peterborough Petes, OHL
LW, 6'1", 205 lbs- 24th Overall in 2026
With their second pick of the first round, Vancouver selected Adam Novotný from Czechia. The 18-year-old had a successful rookie campaign in the OHL last year with 65 points in 58 games. Novotný is projected to be named to Czechia's World Juniors team for the second straight year.
2. Braeden Cootes- Prince Albert Raiders, WHL
C, 5'11", 183 lbs- 15th Overall in 2025
After a dominant season in which he posted 63 points in 45 games and led his team to the WHL final, it looks like Braeden Cootes is ready to make the jump to the pro level. With the new AHL rule, the 19-year-old could be assigned to Abbotsford if he does not make the Canucks full-time. There is a good chance that Cootes at least gets a shot in the NHL and very well could be in the starting lineup when the season opens.
1. Caleb Malhotra- Boston University, NCAA
C, 6'2", 182 lbs- 3rd Overall in 2026
Vancouver's newest top prospect is Caleb Malhotra. The 18-year-old had a season to remember in the OHL as he produced 84 points in 67 games and led the Brantford Bulldogs to the Eastern Conference Final. Malhotra will be headed to the NCAA next year, but it should not be long before he is making an impact at the NHL level.
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