Vancouver Canucks Top 10 Prospects: Post-2026 NHL Entry Draft Edition

After a dominant season in which he posted 63 points in 45 games and led his team to the WHL final, it looks like Braeden Cootes is ready to make the jump to the pro level. With the new AHL rule, the 19-year-old could be assigned to Abbotsford if he does not make the Canucks full-time. There is a good chance that Cootes at least gets a shot in the NHL and very well could be in the starting lineup when the season opens.