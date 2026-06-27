Vancouver Canucks' Director Of Amateur Scouting Todd Harvey Speaks On 2026 NHL Entry Draft

"Well, obviously we've got direction, and things have changed here, obviously," said Harvey. "And you know, our direction was we wanted to get quicker. We wanted to get bigger and harder to play against. We kind of went down, sat, we talked through the list. You guys don't want to know how many times we've gone through that list. We've done it over and over again. And we got it to where we thought everything aligned, and you never know what the draft, how it kind of plays out. But to get the guys we got and kind of targeted really fit the mould here."