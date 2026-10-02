What Should The Expectations Be For Canucks Prospect Caleb Malhotra's First NCAA Season?

Caleb Malhotra is set to begin his first NCAA campaign.
From the moment Cobie Smulders announced that the Vancouver Canucks would select Caleb Malhotra with the third overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, he became Vancouver’s most important prospect. He is the highest draft pick the Canucks have had since they selected Daniel Sedin second overall in 1999. Malhotra is arguably the first blue-chip prospect of Vancouver’s rebuild, making his development a top priority for the organization.
With Braeden Cootes at the forefront of many fans’ minds because of his development so far, it's easy to compare the two. However, it is important to remember that the 2025 first-round pick is a year older than Malhotra and spent two years playing junior hockey before making the jump to the AHL this season.
Malhotra, meanwhile, was somewhat of a late bloomer. He spent a year in the BCHL and only had 26 points in 44 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs. He then jumped to the OHL and had an outstanding season with the Branford Bulldogs, posting 84 points in 67 games and rising in the draft rankings. Malhotra is now set to begin his first season playing NCAA hockey.
Malhotra enters Boston University as one of six freshmen on the team. This will be the third league he has played in over the last three years. While four freshmen have won the Hobey Baker Award, having such high expectations for Malhotra would be completely unfair.
The Canucks drafted Malhotra because of his strong two-way ability, and that is what they ultimately expect him to become at the NHL level. A great two-way center who can put up points and can be trusted in all situations. He doesn't have to be that player from his first few games, but by the end of the season, he should at least show flashes of becoming the player Vancouver drafted him to be.
A comparable for Malhotra is Jonathan Toews. Another two-way center who was selected third overall and played NCAA hockey. In his freshman season at the University of North Dakota in 2005-06, Toews scored 22 goals and recorded 39 points in 42 games, finishing with a +22 plus/minus rating.
That could be an ideal, and attainable projection for Malhotra this season. The biggest thing, however, for Malhotra will be his ability to play-make and help drive play. That is what helped him take his game to the next level in the OHL, and he will need to translate that part of his game to the college level.
A successful season for Malhotra would be 30+ points, the ability to consistently drive play, and a strong two-way game. Those numbers don't necessarily require immediate dominance, but there should be clear signs of progress throughout the season. On the other hand, a season in which he finishes with fewer than 20 points while struggling to adjust to the NCAA level would be a reason for concern.
Ultimately, Malhotra's freshman season shouldn't be judged solely by his points. The Canucks don't need him to dominate college hockey immediately. They need to see the traits that made him the third overall pick translate to the NCAA.
If those elements of his game are in place by the end of the season, Malhotra's freshman year should be considered a success.
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