Canucks Lose 9-7 In Chaotic 2026-27 Home-Opener Against The Edmonton Oilers

“There’s a lot to be learned from that game. Right from the start, we didn’t seem to be as prepared as we needed to be,” Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra said post-game. “We knew they were going to have a response, not happy with the result on their home opener night, and I think that was kind of the story of the game. That’s how it got away from us. We lost the majority of puck battles, lost the majority of races. They were just far more hungry than us in a lot of areas.”