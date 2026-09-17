3 Underlying Questions for the defending Western Conference champion Golden Knights as they open traning camp

Ryan Craig navigates a high-stakes coaching transition as Vegas battles depth concerns and durability issues to keep their Stanley Cup window open for another championship run.
The Golden Knights enter the 2026–27 season with Stanley Cup expectations but several important questions. Vegas still boasts an imposing veteran core led by Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo, yet talent alone will not determine how far this team advances.
A coaching transition, the loss of Pavel Dorofeyev’s goal production and lingering concerns surrounding health and goaltending create three defining storylines.
Ryan Craig must establish his identity with a veteran roster, secondary scorers must ease the burden on the stars and the Golden Knights must keep their core healthy.
How Vegas answers those questions could separate another championship run from an early postseason exit.
Can Craig successfully manage an aging, win-now roster?
Craig inherits a veteran team facing enormous expectations and offering little patience for transition. His challenge extends beyond installing a system. He must earn the confidence of Eichel, Marner, Stone and Pietrangelo while keeping the roster fresh for the postseason. Craig’s management of minutes, accountability and adversity will reveal whether the coaching change supplies renewed energy or creates an uncomfortable adjustment period.
That balancing act will become especially important when the inevitable losing streaks, injuries and lineup decisions arrive. Veterans accustomed to defined roles may be asked to accept reduced minutes, different line combinations or altered special-teams responsibilities. Craig must make those adjustments without disrupting the chemistry of a group that believes it remains capable of winning another championship.
He also must determine how aggressively to incorporate younger players. Vegas needs additional speed and energy, but developing inexperienced contributors can be difficult when every defeat creates pressure. If Craig can preserve the team’s veteran strengths while building greater pace, flexibility and internal competition, the transition could extend the Golden Knights’ championship window. If the team struggles to adapt, the coaching change may become the season’s dominant issue.
Where will the secondary scoring come from?
Eichel and Marner give Vegas elite offensive creators, but replacing Dorofeyev’s 37 goals will require a collective response. Ivan Barbashev, Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson and Victor Olofsson must deliver reliable production, while younger forwards such as Braeden Bowman may need to accept larger roles. If Vegas becomes too dependent upon its stars and power play, injuries or difficult playoff matchups could expose its forward depth.
Dorofeyev supplied more than finishing ability. His presence forced opponents to respect another dangerous shooting option beyond the established stars, creating space elsewhere in the lineup. Without that threat, opposing coaches may be able to concentrate their best defensive pairings and checking forwards against Vegas’ top line.
The Golden Knights therefore need balanced 5-on-5 production, particularly from their middle six. Hertl must continue creating offense around the net, Barbashev must complement skilled linemates with physicality and finishing, and Karlsson must remain a dependable two-way contributor. Olofsson’s shot could also become valuable on the power play. A breakout season from Bowman or another younger forward would make the lineup deeper and less predictable. Vegas doesn't need one player to replace all 37 goals, but it cannot afford prolonged scoring droughts when its top forwards are contained.
Can the core remain healthy - and goaltending stabilize?
Stone’s two-year extension confirms that Vegas still considers its captain central to another championship pursuit, but his availability remains critical. His 73 points in 60 games last season demonstrated both his value and the concern surrounding his durability.
Stone influences far more than the scoresheet. His defensive anticipation, puck retrieval and ability to create takeaways help Vegas control possession and dictate matchups. When he is unavailable, the Golden Knights lose a top-six scorer, penalty-killing option and emotional leader. Managing his workload - along with those of Pietrangelo, Karlsson and other veterans - will require careful planning throughout the longer regular season.
The Golden Knights also need stability in net after injuries disrupted Adin Hill and Carter Hart. A capable tandem can protect both goaltenders from excessive workloads, but only if each remains healthy and establishes a dependable rhythm. Frequent injuries or inconsistent performances would place greater pressure on the defense and force Vegas to chase games offensively.
Craig may need to prioritize rest over short-term results, particularly during demanding stretches of the schedule. Vegas possesses championship-caliber talent, but its ceiling will depend upon having its most important players available - and its goaltending settled - when the postseason begins.
PHOTO CAPTION
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena.