3 Underlying Questions for the defending Western Conference champion Golden Knights as they open traning camp

The Golden Knights therefore need balanced 5-on-5 production, particularly from their middle six. Hertl must continue creating offense around the net, Barbashev must complement skilled linemates with physicality and finishing, and Karlsson must remain a dependable two-way contributor. Olofsson’s shot could also become valuable on the power play. A breakout season from Bowman or another younger forward would make the lineup deeper and less predictable. Vegas doesn't need one player to replace all 37 goals, but it cannot afford prolonged scoring droughts when its top forwards are contained.