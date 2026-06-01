A Quick Glance: Golden Knights Set For Third Trip To Stanley Cup Final In Franchise History
The Golden Knights return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third time since debuting in the NHL for the 2017-18 season, as they'll meet the Carolina Hurricanes, who are also making their third appearance in the Cup Final.
Both teams are 1-1 in the Stanley Cup, with the Golden Knights hoisting the Cup in 2023, and the 'Canes winning in 2006.
Here's a glance at what you need to know with this series:
REGULAR-SEASON SERIES
Oct. 20: Golden Knights 4-1 in Vegas
Oct. 28: Golden Knights 6-3 in Carolina
ALL-TIME SERIES NUMBERS
RECORD: Golden Knights are 7-6-3 against Carolina
GOALS: Golden Knights 51, Hurricanes 47
RECORD (in Vegas): Knights are 3-3-2
GOALS (in Vegas): Golden Knights 22, Hurricanes 22
RECORD (in Raleigh): Knights are 4-3-1
GOALS (in Raleigh): Golden Knights 29, Ducks 25
HURRICANES STRENGTHS
If anything, Carolina will be one of the most complete teams the Golden Knights have faced during the postseason, and realistically, all season. The Hurricanes' strengths show up both in numbers and in how they play on the ice. Coach Rod Brind’Amour has the Hurricanes playing with a disciplined and system-driven style that saw them turn in a 12-1 mark during the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Hurricanes provide a strong emphasis on forechecking, puck possession, and defensive responsibility, a structure that makes them consistent each game and tough to break down. This team has a balanced scoring attack with multiple scoring threats, including Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake, Nikolaj Ehlers and Sebastian Aho - the team's top five goal scorers during the postseason. The Hurricanes ranked second in the league during the regular season with 291 goals scored, and ranks fifth in the postseason with 42. The team's structured defense limits chances by keeping pressure on opponents, which is why it ranked tied for fifth during the regular season in allowing 236 goals. Goaltender Frederik Andersen ranks first in the postseason with a 1.41 goals-against average.
HURRICANES WEAKNESSES
Because Carolina plays a structured system based on speed and skill, rather than a bruising one, it could struggle if Vegas employs its physicality and decides to play heavy with its bruising forwards and big defensemen. Carolina's finesse game opens the door for a bully-like team to crowd the crease, win board battles and disrupt puck movement. With physicality ramping up in the Cup Final, and the Knights bringing experience in from their 2023 championship team, they could have the edge in that area. Also, by playing with their controlled pace and with clean breakouts, the Hurricanes might struggle in broken-play situations amid chaos. The Knights tend to wreak havoc in front of the net, and it might limit Carolina's chances with rebounds. So despite high-shot volume, finishing inconsistency on the part of the Hurricanes could prove to be a detriment.
SCHEDULE (all times pacific)
1. Tuesday, June 2, 5 p.m., Raleigh, NC
2. Thursday, June 4, 5 p.m., Raleigh, NC
3. Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m., Las Vegas, NV
4. Tuesday, June 9, 5 p.m., Las Vegas, NV
*5. Thursday, June 11, 5 p.m., Raleigh, NC
*6. Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m., Las Vegas, NV
*7. Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. Raleigh, NC
* if necessary
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) gets the shot away against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Domenick Fensore (89) during the third period at Lenovo Center on Oct. 28, 2025.