A Quick Glance: Golden Knights Set For Third Trip To Stanley Cup Final In Franchise History

If anything, Carolina will be one of the most complete teams the Golden Knights have faced during the postseason, and realistically, all season. The Hurricanes' strengths show up both in numbers and in how they play on the ice. Coach Rod Brind’Amour has the Hurricanes playing with a disciplined and system-driven style that saw them turn in a 12-1 mark during the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Hurricanes provide a strong emphasis on forechecking, puck possession, and defensive responsibility, a structure that makes them consistent each game and tough to break down. This team has a balanced scoring attack with multiple scoring threats, including Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, Jackson Blake, Nikolaj Ehlers and Sebastian Aho - the team's top five goal scorers during the postseason. The Hurricanes ranked second in the league during the regular season with 291 goals scored, and ranks fifth in the postseason with 42. The team's structured defense limits chances by keeping pressure on opponents, which is why it ranked tied for fifth during the regular season in allowing 236 goals. Goaltender Frederik Andersen ranks first in the postseason with a 1.41 goals-against average.