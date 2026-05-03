A Quick Glance: Golden Knights Take Pacific Division Rivalry With Anaheim Ducks To New Level

Elite young core that has finally matured and established itself to play with cohesiveness. From Trevor Zegras' creativity and assertiveness, Mason McTavish's toughness and scoring prowess, Leo Carlsson's eagerness at center and Jamie Drysdale strength at the blue line. Anaheim becomes a dangerous team when the game opens up. We tend to see execution when the Ducks get quick exits from the defensive zone with a strong rush attack through the neutral zone. Their young legs are fluid, and there is a high IQ among this group that plays well together. They've also done a good job at creating odd-man rush opportunities. Compared to recent seasons, the Ducks look much more confident on offense, with more structured zone entries rather than a dump-and-chase strategy. They're getting better puck movement in the offensive zone with more players willing and able to shoot instead of over-passing. This is a team that rarely feels passive anymore, as they take control of games and play with pace and aggression. And if they're down early, they don’t go quietly in games, knowing they have the personnel that can swing momentum quickly with effort and pressure. When they’re rolling, the Ducks can score in bunches.