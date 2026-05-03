A Quick Glance: Golden Knights Take Pacific Division Rivalry With Anaheim Ducks To New Level

The Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks will take their Pacific Division rivalry to a new level, as they'll meet in the postseason for the first time.
Here's a glance inside the numbers and what the Golden Knights are up against with this series:
REGULAR-SEASON SERIES
Nov. 28: Ducks 4-3 OT in Vegas
Nov. 22: Ducks 4-3 OT in Anaheim
Feb. 1: Ducks 4-3 in Anaheim
ALL-TIME SERIES NUMBERS
RECORD: Golden Knights lead 27-8-3
GOALS: Golden Knights 134, Ducks 87
RECORD (in Vegas): Knights lead 15-3-1
GOALS (in Vegas): Golden Knights 65, Ducks 36
RECORD (in Anaheim): Knights lead 12-5-2
GOALS (in Anaheim): Golden Knights 69, Ducks 51
DUCKS STRENGTHS
Elite young core that has finally matured and established itself to play with cohesiveness. From Trevor Zegras' creativity and assertiveness, Mason McTavish's toughness and scoring prowess, Leo Carlsson's eagerness at center and Jamie Drysdale strength at the blue line. Anaheim becomes a dangerous team when the game opens up. We tend to see execution when the Ducks get quick exits from the defensive zone with a strong rush attack through the neutral zone. Their young legs are fluid, and there is a high IQ among this group that plays well together. They've also done a good job at creating odd-man rush opportunities. Compared to recent seasons, the Ducks look much more confident on offense, with more structured zone entries rather than a dump-and-chase strategy. They're getting better puck movement in the offensive zone with more players willing and able to shoot instead of over-passing. This is a team that rarely feels passive anymore, as they take control of games and play with pace and aggression. And if they're down early, they don’t go quietly in games, knowing they have the personnel that can swing momentum quickly with effort and pressure. When they’re rolling, the Ducks can score in bunches.
DUCKS WEAKNESSES
Even with its young talent emerging, Anaheim's scoring could become volatile against the veteran Knights. The Ducks may experience stretches where they look explosive, but could find themselves in long dry spells where production drops hard. It's the same inconsistency that has plagued this team for years and could rear its ugly head in this series. The question is whether or not the Ducks will get consistency with their secondary scoring, beyond their top forwards. If the top line slows down, the offense might stall. And, on defense, this team has been known to struggle against fast transition teams. Anaheim's defensive-zone coverage can break down under pressure, as opponents have been able to generate high-danger chances during sustained shifts. The penalty kill has also been a problem this season, ranking near the bottom of the league at different points this season. The Ducks' over-aggressive pressure can lead to breakdowns, and opponents tend to generate good looks on the power play.
SCHEDULE (all times pacific)
1. Monday, May 4, 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas, NV
2. Wednesday, May 6, 6:30 p.m., Las Vegas, NV
3. Friday, May 8, 6:30 p.m, Anaheim, CA
4. Sunday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., Anaheim, CA
*5. Tuesday, May 12 TBD, Las Vegas, NV
*6. Thursday, May 14 TBD, Anaheim, CA
*7. Saturday, May 16, Las Vegas, NV
* if necessary
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) during the third period at Honda Center.