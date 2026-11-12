A Stone’s Throw: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Beat Mammoth to Remain Undefeated After Scoring First

Vegas Golden Knights
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 8:06 AMPublished Nov 12, 2026 8:06 AM
Las Vegas, N.V.– How long had it been since the Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in one game? Well, as Rose DeWitt Bukater (I had to look up her last name) said in the 1997 film Titanic, “It’s been 84 years.” It obviously didn’t take 84 years– it’s only been 10 games–, but that seemingly endless trend came to a halt on Wednesday when the Golden Knights beat the Utah Mammoth.
Tonight, the puck just seemed to go in for them in a way it hadn’t in quite some time. The Golden Knights, who averaged just 2.44 goals in their past nine games, took advantage of a shorthanded Mammoth team and scored five.
“It feels good [to score goals],” said Ivan Barbashev. “On the road trip, it felt like every single game was pretty close. But at the same time, I don’t think we played well enough in some of the games in the first 10 to 15 minutes on the road trip. But we did a really good job today.”
With an assist on Jack Eichel’s first-period goal, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone moved within spitting distance of becoming the franchise’s all-time point leader. Stone, who has 415 points in 419 games, is two points behind Jonathan Marchessault, who finished his Golden Knights career with 417 points in 514 games.
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“[Stone] is smart enough to find the right areas, and I think that goes to his hockey IQ,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig in October. “We’ve seen it here, time and time again, since he’s gotten to our organization. He finds ways to get to the right spot. He finds ways to impact the game by being in the right areas, both defensively and offensively.”
1. The Barbie Show
Forward Ivan Barbashev scored twice tonight in the Golden Knights’ 5-3 win. His first goal was the kind he’s made his living scoring: he went to the net, parked himself back-door, and capitalized when Victor Olofsson whiffed on a shot.
His second was an early candidate for the goal of the year.
“I saw some space between the defensemen and just tried to make a move,” said Barbashev following the 5-3 win. “It was nice to score a goal.”
After Olofsson found him flying up ice with speed, Barbashev danced through two Mammoth defensemen, Mikhail Sergachev and Mackenzie Weegar. Then he drove to the net and beat goaltender Sebastian Cossa five-hole while falling after Weegar tripped him.
“It was absolutely disgusting,” said Olofsson when asked about his linemate’s goal. “[Barbashev] turned a couple guys inside out. It was just cool to see. I was so close; I just watched the whole play, and it was very beautiful.”
Barbashev was out to defend the two-goal when the Mammoth pulled Sebastian Cossa for the extra attacker, but missed two shots at empty net that would have given him his second career hat trick.
“I sure did [think it was going in],” said Barbashev ruefully. “But then it just kept turning and turning.”
2. Back With a Bang
The Golden Knights played tonight without defenseman Noah Hanifin, who is week-to-week. However, Parker Wotherspoon, who missed the last 13 games with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup. Wotherspoon played 15:31 and drew the penalty that led to Victor Olofsson’s first goal of the night.
“Parker played well,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “We saw some of the poise he had with the puck… As the game went on, he got better and better and more comfortable. Missing 13 games at this time of year is tough.”
This is just Olofsson’s third game back in the lineup after also missing 13 games. Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal on the power play early in the second period, and recorded two primary assists in both of Ivan Barbashev’s goals.
“I feel better and better,” Olofsson said after the game. “I think I’ve been a little rusty, but it feels like I’m getting there and feeling more confident. My legs feel a little bit better now after a few games.”
3. Paid the Electric Bill
The Golden Knights have an electric power play. It was their most dangerous weapon last season, and that has continued early this season. However, it looked disjointed in their past two games, and they entered tonight 0-for on their last six power-play opportunities.
The buck stopped just two minutes and 15 seconds into the first period.
Jack Eichel, who scored just one power-play goal in 74 games last season, ripped a one-timer past Sebastian Cossa after a slick fake-shot pass from Mitch Marner. That goal was the first of the game, and with tonight’s win, the Golden Knights improve to a perfect 9-0-0 when scoring first.
The power play came up big again just 3:07 into the second period. Victor Olofsson scored in transition to give the Golden Knights a lead that they didn’t relinquish.
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