All the Small Things: 3 Takeaways as Golden Knights Beat Avalanche in Game 1 of Western Conference Final
DENVER, May 20th, 2026– It was a dark and stormy night in downtown Denver, but none of that doom and gloom spread to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights. Against all odds, they went out on the road and beat the mighty Colorado Avalanche 4-2 to steal Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.
The Golden Knights have never been such heavy underdogs entering a playoff series before, and that says less about them than it does about just how good this Avalanche team is. But, underdogs or not, they kicked off the Western Conference Final with a road win against the best team in the league.
Game 2 of the Western Conference Final is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST on Friday.
1. A Good Old-Fashioned Story of Perseverance
Dylan Coghlan played just three games with the Golden Knights during the regular season, spending the rest of the year with AHL Henderson. But he’s drawn into the last five postseason contests, and the undrafted free agent out of Duncan, British Columbia, is making a name for himself.
“When you say Dylan Coghlan to me, I think of no fear. I don't think he’s afraid to make a play,” said head coach John Tortorella following the 4-2 win. “I just think he plays. He’s been unflappable… I don’t think he gets caught up in anything. He just tries to be the best he can be. And I just think he has an inner confidence about himself.”
He opened the scoring tonight with a sneaky shot that beat Scott Wedgewood five-hole. It was the first postseason goal of his career, and his first goal since December 17th, 2021.
“It was pretty crazy,” Coghlan said postgame. “I didn’t know it went in until I turned and looked at Shea, and he was smiling at me. Just kind of blacked out for a second.”
2. Defense Wins Championships
Carter Hart made no shortage of impressive stops in the Golden Knights’ 4-2 win, but it’s possible that the best saves were the ones he didn’t have to make. Most of the Avalanche’s best looks ended up going off-net, whether by the nature of a strong defensive play or an unforced error. It was usually the former.
The Golden Knights were excellent at limiting the Avalanche off the rush and keeping them to the outside during the first two periods. If they want to win this series, that will have to continue.
3. The Looming Threat
The Golden Knights winning Game 1 was no small feat, whether the Avalanche were at full strength or not. However, it’s important to remember that they beat the Avalanche… without Cale Makar, the best defenseman in the world, in the lineup. If and when Makar returns, the Avalanche become infinitely more dangerous.
“It’s a very hard team we're playing against,” said Mitch Marner following the 4-2 win. “We know that, and we know they’re gonna come with even more next game, and we gotta be ready for that.”