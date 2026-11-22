Vegas Golden Knights
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James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 5:09 AMPublished Nov 22, 2026 5:09 AM
When a team is struggling, it doesn’t matter what kind of win breaks the losing streak; it can be ugly as long as it’s a win. That’s the sentiment that came out of the Vegas Golden Knights’ locker room after they ground out a 5-4 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets to snap a four-game losing streak.
“It wasn’t the perfect game tonight,” said forward Tomáš Hertl following the 5-4 shootout win. “It wasn’t beautiful, but it’s a long season– you play 84 games, and you can’t always play a perfect game. But good teams find a way to get two points, and I think that’s what we did tonight.”
“[It was a] big win,” forward Ivan Barbashev agreed. “I feel like we needed that one, especially after the last two games against Dallas… We’ve been struggling and on a losing streak, but once again, it was a big win.”
The Golden Knights fell behind just 29 seconds into the first, then spent the rest of the game trading goals with the Jets. They had two leads during regulation– one in the first period and one in the second– but found themselves trailing after Kyle Connor’s third-period goal gave the Jets a 4-3 lead.
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Tonight, the Golden Knights did what they did best last season: they came back from a third-period deficit. Ivan Barbashev tied the game late in the third period, and the Golden Knights won in the shootout.
“We always believe that we can come back,” said William Karlsson. “It’s good for morale, knowing that we can come back and get the win.”
1. Hometown Hero
When the Golden Knights fell behind less than 30 seconds into the first period, it didn’t bode well for a team that was already on a four-game losing streak. At times this year, they’ve allowed one goal to turn into two and then three, and that easily could’ve happened tonight.
Enter Brett Howden, who grew up in Oakbank, Manitoba, a town just outside of Winnipeg. At 8:18 in the first period, Jack Eichel won a face-off clean, and Howden snapped a shot past Stuart Skinner to tie the game at one.
That was Howden’s eighth goal of the season, tying him with Victor Olofsson for fourth on the team.
Howden’s goal gave the Golden Knights new life, and they took their first lead of the night a minute and 26 seconds later. They dominated the first period, outshooting the Jets 16-9 and generating 23 scoring chances while holding Winnipeg to six.
Howden also recorded the secondary assist on Ivan Barbashev’s tying goal in the third period.
2. A Close Battle
The Golden Knights didn’t play a perfect game tonight. They struggled with turnovers all game, and their top line was on the ice for three of Winnipeg’s four goals. In the second period, the Jets thoroughly outplayed them; Winnipeg outshot Vegas 10-5 and generated 13 scoring chances while holding the Golden Knights to just three.
They’ll need to clean those things up, but Tomáš Hertl said it best. It’s an 84-game season, and it doesn’t matter how ugly a win is, as long as it’s a win.
“I liked our start,” said head coach Ryan Craig following the 5-4 shootout win. “Didn’t love our second, but we pushed back in the third. It’s a bit of a roller coaster through the games.”
“[It was] up and down, I’d say,” William Karlsson agreed. “I think we had a pretty good first period. Maybe they were better in the second, and then it went both ways in the third. It was pretty even up and down, but finally we won in a shootout.”
3. Hertl Power
When a team is on a four-game losing streak, sometimes it takes a heroic performance to snap that skid. Several players made their presence felt– Mitch Marner, Ivan Barbashev, and the previously mentioned Brett Howden all scored big goals– but no one was more impactful than Tomáš Hertl.
In the second period, Hertl struck on the power play, scoring right after Jets forward Alex Iafallo pushed Victor Olofsson into the net and dislodged it. Hertl’s tally was initially waved off, but after conferring, the officials deemed it a good goal.
“At first I didn’t see, but [Olofsson] got pushed by [Iafallo], and I still hit it into the net,” said Hertl following the 5-4 shootout victory. “I thought it was a good goal, but with challenges, you never know if you’ll come up with the call or not. But I’m definitely happy with that one.”
Hertl’s best play of the night was a fantastic assist on Ivan Barbashev’s goal, which tied the game late in the third period. He beat both Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele in a race to the puck, went into the corner, then threaded a spinning pass to Barbashev, who was all alone in the slot.
“He made a hell of a play,” said Barbashev. “Spin-o-rama, between the legs, and I was all alone in the slot. It was a great play, and I had a lot of time and space, so I just shot it.”
“We’ve got some good players on this team,” said forward William Karlsson. “That was a great setup [from Hertl] and a nice finish [by Barbashev].”
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