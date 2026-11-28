Vegas Golden Knights
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David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) plays the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left winger Trevor Connelly (24) in the second period at SAP Center
Nov 27, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) plays the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left winger Trevor Connelly (24) in the second period at SAP Center
Nov 28, 2026 1:13 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 1:13 AM
Every hockey fan in Las Vegas knows about The Streak™: the Vegas Golden Knights had won 11 games in a row at SAP Center, never lost to the San Jose Sharks in regulation there, and hadn’t lost to the Sharks since March 2023. But nothing lasts forever, and the Sharks ended the Golden Knights’ reign of terror with a 4-1 win on Black Friday.
The Golden Knights actually started well, outshooting San Jose 11-2 after 7:27 of play. But with every big save from Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, they slipped further and further away from their game.
“It takes a full 60 to come out with a win,” said defenseman Dylan Coghlan. “And I don’t think we played the full 60.”
“We have to continue to play the way they got us those chances,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig. “There’s gonna be nights where the goaltender has a real good period to start, but we have to find a way to stay with our game. We talked about having some tolerance in our game, some patience with it, to continue to push. I thought we got away from managing the puck. We knew they were gonna be a team ready to play tonight, and they were.”
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“We had a good power play, and we had some good looks,” said Tomáš Hertl. “But after that, they were all over us. We didn’t have much offense. We didn’t spend any time in the o zone; we were in the neutral zone and in our end.”
1. Golden Lining
First, the good news: after a rough start to the year, the Golden Knights’ penalty kill appears to be a force to be reckoned with again. In November, they’ve taken 30 penalties; however, they’ve killed 28 of them.
Today, the Golden Knights killed off two penalties to keep the game scoreless, then killed off a third to deny the Sharks a 2-0 lead.
Much of the recent penalty kill success can be attributed to the Golden Knights’ goaltenders. The Sharks didn’t manage a single shot on goal in their first power play; on the other two, they relied more on their goaltender. In his third straight start, Carter Hart made three saves on the second penalty kill and another three on the third.
“Carter had won three in a row,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig following the 4-1 loss. “He’d played well. We thought it was a good chance for him to go back in the net, and it was a good opportunity for him. He played well.”
2. Puck Mismanagement
A common theme in most of the Golden Knights’ losses this season is that, after the game, the players and coach point out they didn’t do a good enough job managing the puck. Tonight was no different.
“I didn’t think we did a great job of [managing the puck] in the high ice, or through the neutral zone for that matter,” said Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig following the 4-1 loss. “So now they start to come at you, and I thought that’s what happened in the second period. Carter gives us a chance to get out of that period 1-0, but in those critical moments in the third period where we make it 2-1, they make it 3-1 right away.
“We didn’t help ourselves in the sense of managing the puck, taking care of it,” finished Craig. “And if you’re not going to manage the puck to the level that we expect, it’s hard when you’re not checking well, either.”
The Golden Knights know what they have to do, and the message is clear. But when they slip away from their game, that’s when the game slips away from them.
“We know that we have to play simple, put it behind them, and make them play in their end,” Tomáš Hertl lamented. “But we just threw the pucks away, and we didn’t hold onto pucks enough. It wasn’t the greatest game from us.”
3. The Real Loss
At the end of the day, losing to a division rival stings, but it shouldn’t have any real long-term effect on the team. Unfortunately, the same can not be said for the Golden Knights’ real loss today: their captain.
Mark Stone first left the game at the end of the second period while the Golden Knights were on a late power play. At the time, Braeden Bowman took his spot on the first power play unit. Stone was on the bench to start the third, but ended up playing just three shifts. Ultimately, he went down the tunnel again with about eight minutes remaining in the third and did not return.
Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig had very little to offer on his captain’s status.
“[Stone] is being evaluated now,” said Craig after the 4-1 loss.
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