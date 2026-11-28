Nov 27, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) plays the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left winger Trevor Connelly (24) in the second period at SAP Center

Nov 27, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) plays the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left winger Trevor Connelly (24) in the second period at SAP Center