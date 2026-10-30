Logo
Vegas Golden KnightsVegas Golden Knights
Brayden McNabb Reaches 900 Games as Vegas' Enduring Knight in Shining Armor

Brayden McNabb Reaches 900 Games as Vegas' Enduring Knight in Shining Armor

WillieGRamirez@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
W.G. Ramirez
Partner
Oct 30, 2026 10:10 PM

From a puck to the face in the playoffs to 900 NHL games, Brayden McNabb has worn the punishment with pride. An original Golden Knight, devoted family man and steady presence in Las Vegas, he embodies the toughness, loyalty and quiet leadership that helped define a franchise from its very first seas

LAS VEGAS --- The armor has taken its share of punishment. The man wearing it keeps showing up.

Even a puck to the face during the 2026 playoffs became part of the price Brayden McNabb has paid to protect the Golden Knights’ end of the ice.

On Friday, the original Knight reached 900 career NHL games when Vegas hosted the New Jersey Devils, another milestone for a player whose greatest contributions have rarely required a spotlight.

For McNabb, being a hockey player has meant blocking shots, absorbing contact and making someone else’s assignment easier. Being a Golden Knight has meant helping establish something that extends beyond the rink: a culture, a connection to Las Vegas and a place to raise a family.

Related stories

"Being a day-one guy, super proud of that," McNabb said in a November 2025 interview with The Hockey News. "That first year was unbelievable. It’s a year I’ll never forget, for sure, and building the culture, setting the culture of this team that first year, it’s a huge thing to do."

Friday marked his 662nd appearance with Vegas, following 201 games with Los Angeles and 37 with Buffalo. He became the seventh defenseman selected in the 2009 draft to reach 900 games.

The numbers explain the durability. His approach explains the man.

McNabb grew up on a farm near Davidson, Saskatchewan, a town of roughly 1,200 where responsibility arrived long before professional hockey. The lessons traveled with him.

"Just the work mentality, it’s not always going to go great," he said during that 2025 conversation. "And when it does, great; when it’s not, you kind of get your work boots on and try and fix it the best you can."

He entered Friday with 2,050 career hits and 1,681 blocked shots. With Vegas, he holds the franchise records for games played, hits and blocked shots.

Those are the credentials of someone willing to stand between trouble and his teammates.

Part of the community

They also help explain his place in the community. Through the franchise’s first season, its 2023 Stanley Cup championship and now its 10th campaign, McNabb has offered Las Vegas a familiar face and a steady example of the work behind the celebration.

Reilly Smith described that influence in November 2025.

"He’s got a calming presence," Smith said. "I think he’s serious when he needs to be serious (and) he keeps the atmosphere light when it needs to be light."

At home, McNabb has credited his wife, Lelanie, with providing the foundation that allows him to keep meeting the demands of his profession. Their son, Laken, was born between Games 1 and 2 of Vegas’ opening playoff round during its championship run.

"She’s the rock of the family," McNabb said in that same interview.

The family man and the defenseman share a defining quality: an appreciation for the people who make his life possible, and a commitment to doing his part for them.

Jack Eichel captured McNabb’s standing in the dressing room during the 2025 interview.

"Pillar in the organization," Eichel said. "An unbelievable teammate and guy."

Nine hundred games later, the description still fits.

Vegas has celebrated plenty of stars. In McNabb, it has something equally enduring: an original Knight in shining armor, even when the shine is hidden beneath the marks of another night’s work.

PHOTO CAPTION

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) blocks a shot while defending against Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) in the second period at T-Mobile Arena.

Brayden McNabbVegas Golden KnightsJack EichelNew Jersey Devils
Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy