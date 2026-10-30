Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 10:10 PM
From a puck to the face in the playoffs to 900 NHL games, Brayden McNabb has worn the punishment with pride. An original Golden Knight, devoted family man and steady presence in Las Vegas, he embodies the toughness, loyalty and quiet leadership that helped define a franchise from its very first seas
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