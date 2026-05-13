Brayden McNabb Suspended One Game For Hit In Game 4

The Golden Knights head to Anaheim with a 3-2 series lead over the Ducks, and a chance to wrap up their conference semifinal on Thursday, but will do so without one of their top defenders.
Defenseman Brayden McNabb has been suspended for one game for interference against Ducks forward Ryan Poehling during Tuesday's Game 5, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday.
The incident occurred at 8:55 of the first period, when McNabb was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for interference.
The Knights played the rest of the game without McNabb. After allowing the Ducks to tie the game at 2-all in the third period, Vegas won 3-2 in overtime.
"It’s just no sense talking about it ... I just don’t get it, coach John Tortorella said after the game. "High marks for the whole team tonight. I’m proud of the team tonight. Getting down, losing Nabber, one of our top D, losing him - I think he played three minutes - and still finding a way to get things done, to get a win, I’m really proud of the hockey club."