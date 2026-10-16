Burning Down the House: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Extinguish Flames in Decisive Victory

“We were ready to play,” said Ryan Craig following the 6-2 win. “It was nice to get one early there. Good transition, nice play by Mitch winning a battle on the wall, and hitting Howie. And that’s what we’ve seen with Howie, shooting in stride and playing off that. I thought that got us going. And then the shorthanded goal, obviously, with Jack making a great play and going in and scoring. So, nice to get up in that situation. Give our guys credit for being ready to go.”