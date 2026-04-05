Carter Hart Stymies Oilers In 5-1 Win, Golden Knights Make It Three Straight Under Tortorella

Howden's goal was the key moment for this one, as the Golden Knights did something they rarely do, and that's take the early lead. Howden was streaking down the left side when he was able to get his stick on a rebound after Jack Eichel entered the zone down the right wall and fired a shot that was saved. Vegas came into the game with a -20 goal differential in the first period, having been outscored, 79-59.