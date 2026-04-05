Carter Hart Stymies Oilers In 5-1 Win, Golden Knights Make It Three Straight Under Tortorella

LAS VEGAS -- Three up, three down.
The Golden Knights improved to 3-0 under new coach John Tortorella after an impressive 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Brett Howden and Jeremy Lauzon each had a goal and an assist for the Knights, while Colton Sissons, Mark Stone and Rasmus Andersson also scored for Vegas. Jack Eichel finished with three assists and Ivan Barbashev added two helpers.
Goalie Carter Hart was spectacular in stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced to pick up his second straight win in as many starts.
The Knights opened a 3-0 lead by the middle of the second period, on goals from Howden, Sissons and Lauzon, before Evan Bouchard scored with 34 seconds left in the stanza.
Stone and Andersson iced the game with third-period goals.
With the win, Vegas moved within one point of the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, who both have 87 points atop the Pacific Division.
KEY MOMENT
Howden's goal was the key moment for this one, as the Golden Knights did something they rarely do, and that's take the early lead. Howden was streaking down the left side when he was able to get his stick on a rebound after Jack Eichel entered the zone down the right wall and fired a shot that was saved. Vegas came into the game with a -20 goal differential in the first period, having been outscored, 79-59.
KEY STAT
50% ... The Golden Knights were 1 of 2 on the power play, as they scored with a man advantage for the sixth time in eight games. Vegas ranks tied for sixth in the NHL with the power-play conversion rate (54 for 221, 24.4%). Andersson's power play goal in the third period was his 16th score of the season.
WHAT A KNIGHT
Starting for the second straight game for Vegas, Hart was the star of the night, being able to go into Edmonton and shut down one of the most potent offenses in the NHL. Hart's 31 saves were his third-most of the season. Hart improved to 5-5-0 in 10 starts against the Oilers, who had scored three or more goals in each of their five victories during their win streak.
UP NEXT
The Golden Knights continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday, when they'll visit the Vancouver Canucks.
PHOTO CAPTION: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the first period at Rogers Place.