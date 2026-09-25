Comebacks Are So Back: 3 Observations as Golden Knights Beat Mammoth in Penultimate Preseason Game

“I think [I was just] giving guys different looks with different players, seeing some familiarity with some guys,” said head coach Ryan Craig following the 5-4 victory. “Olofsson jumped around left and right— Bowman did the same thing, Røndbjerg did the same thing. As the game went on, I got back to it; I just kind of wanted to see if, as we were playingbetter, did we get something more out of the lines we started with? And we did.