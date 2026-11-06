Vegas Golden Knights
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Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2026 4:40 AMPublished Nov 6, 2026 4:40 AM
Trevor Connelly scored with 1:42 remaining as the Golden Knights rallied past Detroit 2-1. Braeden Bowman added the tying goal, Carter Hart made 25 saves, and Vegas earned its fifth point in three road games as its young forwards delivered in another tight finish. Next up: Sunday's finale in Buffalo
And Trevor Connelly is getting comfortable deciding them.
The rookie scored with 1:42 remaining Thursday, completing a third-period comeback that lifted Vegas to a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Braeden Bowman also scored, and Carter Hart made 25 saves as the Golden Knights improved to 11-5-2 and collected their fifth point in three games on a four-game road trip.
“We’re finding ways to gut wins out,” Bowman said. “And I think our group’s pretty comfortable in those situations.”
After a shootout loss in Boston and a late victory in Pittsburgh, Vegas again found an answer when a close game demanded one.
This time, coach Ryan Craig’s adjustments helped produce both goals.
Craig shortened his bench and shuffled personnel in the third period, pairing Bowman with Tomas Hertl and Victor Olofsson, then moving Connelly up alongside Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.
“I thought Trevor had some jump, was around the puck a little bit tonight,” Craig said. “So moved him up.”
The changes followed a second period Craig felt had drifted away from the Golden Knights’ preferred approach. Extended shifts and unnecessary plays through the neutral zone prevented Vegas from establishing its forecheck.
“We managed the puck in the first and the third,” Craig said. “We played behind them, got through the neutral zone, were able to establish some zone time.”
After 40 scoreless minutes, Anton Johansson gave Detroit the lead at 2:02 of the third. Bowman answered at 4:20, converting a feed from Hertl, with Olofsson also earning an assist.
Bowman said he aimed toward the side of the net where Hertl was heading, sending the puck through traffic.
“Those guys are so fun and easy to play with,” Bowman said. “They get puck in right areas, they hang onto pucks when it’s necessary.”
Connelly scored the winner at 18:18, capitalizing on a rush with Eichel before changing his shooting angle with a toe drag. Eichel and Rasmus Andersson earned assists.
Connelly said he looked for open ice while matching Eichel’s speed, trusting that the veteran would find him or create something himself.
“I feel like just every game, every practice getting more comfortable,” Connelly said. “I think it’s a new experience for me.”
His willingness to make a play in a decisive moment has become a valuable part of Vegas’ road trip.
“I think just trusting my abilities and going out there and giving it my best effort,” Connelly said.
Hart gave the Golden Knights time to find that finish. Vegas outshot Detroit 34-26, while Daniil Tarasov made 32 saves for the Red Wings, who fell to 7-7-3.
Vegas went 0-for-3 on the power play but killed both Detroit opportunities in the third period.
“Guys did a good job of boxing guys out and tying up sticks,” Hart said.
For Hart, the result reflected a team learning to win through different circumstances.
“It’s not always going to be pretty, it’s not always going to be perfect,” he said. “And tonight I thought we just stuck with it and found a way to win.”
Craig saw progress beyond the standings.
“Actually like this game better than the first two,” he said. “I liked our first period a lot. What we didn’t get was rewarded, right?”
The reward eventually came, with two young forwards providing the offense a veteran group needed.
KEY MOMENT
Craig’s decision to move Connelly alongside Eichel and Stone paid off with 1:42 remaining. Connelly found space on the rush, changed the shooting angle and delivered the goal that turned a potential overtime game into a regulation victory.
KEY STAT
Five of six. The Golden Knights have earned five of the six available points through three games of their road trip, following a shootout loss in Boston with consecutive victories in Pittsburgh and Detroit.
WHAT A KNIGHT
Connelly scored for the third consecutive game, giving him a goal at every stop on the trip.
“He’s super skilled,” Hart said. “You can tell he just loves the game and he’s making the most of his opportunity.”
UP NEXT
Vegas concludes its four-game road trip Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Pacific.
PHOTO CAPTION
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Trevor Connelly (24) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring 30 against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
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