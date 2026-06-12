Do or Die: 3 Takeaways as Golden Knights Lose Critical Game 5, Fall behind 3-2 in Stanley Cup Final

At 8:19 in the second period, William Karlsson took a hit from Sean Walker along the boards. It was a seemingly harmless play, a typical, run-of-the-mill check. But Karlsson went to the bench cradling his left arm, spent a few moments talking with the trainers, and headed down the tunnel. He did not return to the game, and ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Karlsson left the arena to seek further medical attention.